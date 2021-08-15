Former manager Alex McLeish says that he would feel surprised if Harry Kane played for Tottenham against Manchester City on Sunday.

The 28-year-old’s future looks to be inching closer to a resolution following several weeks of speculation. He reportedly wants to leave Tottenham in the search of silverware. What’s more, reigning Premier League champions City are his ideal next club as he seeks to stay in the English top flight.

City have already signed Jack Grealish for £100million from Aston Villa. However, they have reportedly readied a £127million bid for Kane.

The striker feels that he has a gentleman’s agreement with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy allowing him to leave this summer.

Intriguingly, City are Sunday’s opponents in both side’s opening game of the new Premier League season and McLeish says Kane may miss the clash in north London.

Asked by Football Insider if he would feel surprised if Kane played, the pundit said: “I would, yeah. Is his heart really in it?

“I don’t know him personally but I know through seeing him speaking and the way he plays, he would go on the field and do everything he could for his team.

“The other risk is an injury. Can you see the player saying I’m not going to risk injury if I’m on the verge of a move?

“That is another agenda.”

Kane only returned to training on Friday after his post-Euro 2020 holiday in the Bahamas and Florida.

The striker denied reports that he extended his holiday and quarantine in a bid to force a move.

Regardless, he has left it late to get back up to speed ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Nuno talks Kane, Tottenham potential

Asked in Friday’s pre-match press conference about Kane’s potential involvement on Sunday, Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo kept his cards close to his chest.

“All the decisions are not only based on fitness,” the manager said.

“It’s based on many, many aspects that we have to consider. Football players are not only professionals, they are people that deal with many situations.

“All of us, we have our own lives. When we make decisions, I try to get as much info as I can so my decision is the best for the team.”