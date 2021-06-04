Tottenham have been reminded of the downsides of appointing Antonio Conte after a report suggested an agreement with the Italian has been reached.

Tottenham remain on the hunt for an elite-level manager to take the reins. Jose Mourinho was controversially sacked one week prior to the EFL Cup final in April. Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason took temporary charge, but club supremo Daniel Levy is seeking a more high profile figure to take charge.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

The two candidates that have risen to the fore in recent days are Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte.

Pochettino’s potential return has been speculated to be crucial to convincing star striker Harry Kane to stay. A recent report suggested Conte is the favourite, but Levy may yet make one final push to bring Pochettino back on board with an eye-watering salary.

However, a Friday report from the Daily Express has revealed Tottenham have instead ‘agreed’ terms with ex-Inter boss Conte.

Citing talkSPORT, a ‘breakthrough’ has been made in negotiations that are said to have been underway over the last two days.

Furthermore, former Chief Football Officer at Juventus – Fabio Paratici – is set to join Conte in London in the role of Sporting Director.

Tottenham warned of Conte storm

Should the reports be accurate and Conte arrive, the Italian will bring with him an impressive CV.

Conte has won league titles with each of his last three clubs. His winning mentality is unquestionable, though player unrest is rarely far from the scene.

Conte publicly fell out with Diego Costa while at Chelsea. His abrasive man-management often sees Conte stay with a club no longer than 2-3 years.

Transfer Chatter - Chelsea and Manchester City forward blow, Sancho deal agreed and PSG in talks with Ronaldo. Chelsea and Manchester City suffer striker blow after television claims, Jadon Sancho fee agreed and Cristiano Ronaldo in talk to move to France, all in today's transfer chatter

That is something ex-Spur Alan Hutton has warned Tottenham to expect, despite admitting he’d love to see him take charge.

“I’d like to see it. I think I’d like to see it,” Hutton told Football Insider.

“Obviously, he’s very animated, he’s very passionate. We’ve seen it at a lot of the clubs he’s been at, like Milan and Chelsea. If you’re looking at his record he’s won everywhere he’s managed.

“This is what Tottenham want. They want silverware. He’s the type of guy that will not be scared to go in that dressing room and tell people the truth and what he’s after. He’ll ruffle the feathers if he needs to.

“He’s that guy. He doesn’t normally stay at clubs that long, but he does win things.”

READ MORE: Antonio Conte wants to bring Inter defensive colossus to Tottenham