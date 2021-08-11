Tottenham have broadened their search for attacking reinforcements to include a familiar winger after a £60m deal to land Lautaro Martinez was cast into doubt, per multiple reports.

With Harry Kane’s future in North London still uncertain, Tottenham have sought to ensure they are not caught short in the attacking areas. A report from the Times over the weekend claimed a £60m agreement had been struck to bring Inter Milan hitman Lautaro Martinez to Spurs.

Other outlets were more cautious in their reporting, and the latest news has suggested Arsenal could muscle in on the move.

The Gunners are reportedly prepared to triple the Argentine’s wages, though stumping up his transfer fee is a significant hurdle they must first overcome.

Nevertheless, according to Eurosport, a move for Martinez may be taken out of their hands. They state that ‘there is a feeling that Inter may put a block on the move’.

The Serie A champions are poised to lose Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea in a deal worth £97.5m. The article claims that exit will make Inter more ‘stern’ regarding a Martinez departure.

As such, the outlet, along with the Daily Express, both claim Tottenham have now considered moving for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr instead.

The Senegalese flyer, 23, had attracted firm interest from Man Utd and Liverpool after a stellar campaign in 2019/20.

Sarr would ultimately remain at Vicarage Road. He then played a pivotal role in helping the Hornets bounce back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Express claims Spurs are ‘working on’ the potential transfer. Sarr was previously reported to be valued around the £50m mark, and Eurosport state that valuation has not changed.

For their part, Watford are noted to be unwilling to sell the forward. However, there may be one crumb of comfort for any potential suitors.

Eurosport conclude that ‘any club asking about his valuation will be told offers need to be well north of £50million.’

Whether Tottenham will be willing to go that high for Sarr remains to be seen. Indeed, ex-Sevilla winger Bryan Gil has already been signed in the wide areas this summer.

Arsenal, Tottenham offers arriving ‘soon’

Meanwhile, a four-way transfer tussle involving both Arsenal and Tottenham is ramping up. Furthermore, offers are declared to be on the horizon ‘soon’, per a report.

The Daily Express (citing Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna) revealed the pair are lining up Bordeaux attacker, Yacine Adli.

The 20-year-old has been a frequent goalscorer with France’s youth teams through to the Under-20s. He has also featured regularly with Bordeaux in Ligue 1 since moving from PSG in 2019.

Lille and AC Milan are also stated to be in the frame. The Italian powerhouse are said to have had an ‘€12m offer’ that included a 10 percent sell-on clause rejected. Bordeaux are understood to be seeking a higher fee after PSG reportedly secured a 40 percent sell-on clause in his contract.

Whether Milan or Lille will stretch beyond €12m, only time will tell. But they may have to act quickly with Arsenal and Tottenham already in ‘contact.’

Furthermore, it’s declared an offer from one or both of the Premier League rivals could arrive ‘soon.’

