Tottenham and West Ham ‘close to finalising’ ‘catastrophic’ transfer

A trusted reporter has confirmed Tottenham and West Ham are in the final stretch for a surprise loan transfer that has already been brutally savaged by one Spurs-centric outlet.

Our insider, Dean Jones, reported on Tottenham and West Ham discussing a shock goalkeeper swap just under one week ago.

The talks centred around Antonin Kinsky moving to West Ham and Mads Hermansen joining Spurs. Both deals would have been loans, meaning the back-up stoppers would simply trade places for the remainder of the campaign.

Developments on the story went quiet over the subsequent days, until the early hours of this morning, that is.

Trusted Italian reporter, Matteo Morreto, revealed West Ham are on the cusp of sealing a deal to sign Kinsky on loan.

The deal will reportedly contain an option to buy, though there was no mention of Hermansen moving the other way.

He wrote: “West Ham are close to finalising the signing of Antonín Kinsky on loan with a non-mandatory purchase option.”

Kinsky exit draws instant and ferocious rebuke

Whether Spurs would follow up Kinsky’s exit with a goalkeeper signing of their own remains to be seen.

Spurs are known to be on the hunt for a new and high calibre No 1, such as Roma’s Mile Svilar. However, the chances of pulling off a move on that scale in the January window with time fast running out are slim, given Svilar would become the third most expensive goalkeeper of all time.

In any case, one Spurs-leaning outlet, HotspurHQ, are adamant that the Kinsky to West Ham deal is an absolute shocker for the north London club.

The headline in their piece read: ‘Tottenham are about to make a catastrophic Antonin Kinsky mistake.’ That was just the tip of the iceberg.

The potential move was described as ‘insane’ after noting it would strengthen a club they’re in a relegation scrap with.

Furthermore, the fact Spurs are open to West Ham including an option to buy did not go down well. Aged just 22, all of Kinsky’s best years still lay ahead.

The report continued: ‘The move is not official yet, but there is more than enough smoke here for Tottenham fans to be very worried that their beloved club is about to make yet another massive transfer misstep. Kinsky could be gone forever and haunt Tottenham badly in the future at West Ham.’

