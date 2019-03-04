Tottenham, West Ham linked with 24-goal winger by reputable source

Tottenham are one of four Premier League clubs watching FC Copenhagen winger Robert Skov, according to a report.

Sky Sports News report that Watford, Wolves and West Ham have also been watching the 22-year-old right winger, who has been in dynamic goalscoring form this season with 24 goals in all competitions.

The Denmark U21 man has scored 22 times in the Danish Superliga and collected six assists and scouts from all over Europa have been tracking his progress.

Skov, who only joined Copenhagen from Silkeborg in the second tier in Denmark in January 2018 for £900,000 has made great strides under Stale Solbakken.

He is under contract until 2022 and has trained with Spurs’ Christian Eriksen after being part of Denmark’s provisional 35-man squad for the World Cup in Russia last year.

Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be looking to add another forward to his squad after failing to add to his current crop of players in the last two transfer windows.