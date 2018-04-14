Spurs, West Ham target Barcelona star with £86m release clause

Tottenham and West Ham are reportedly in a battle to land versatile Barcelona defender Andre Gomes this summer.

Spurs have been strongly linked with the 24-year-old before, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to land the player to bolster his central midfield options, according to Sport.

The Hammers also showed an interest in the Portugal star last summer after they missed out on Sporting Lisbon’s William Carvalho.

Gomes has a contract with the Catalan giants until 2021 but is release clause is said to be a whopping £86million – a figure that will almost certainly be out of the price range of both London clubs.

The midfielder, who can also play as a right-back, arrived at the Nou Camp in a €35m deal from Valencia in the summer of 2016 but has struggled to hold down a regular spot in his favoured central midfield position.