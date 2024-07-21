Tottenham have been linked with Ivan Toney for several months

Thomas Frank has given an update on Ivan Toney’s future as the likes of Tottenham, West Ham and Arsenal continue to be linked with the England frontman.

Toney was expected to leave the west London club after the Bees completed a club-record £30million deal to sign highly-rated Brazilian striker Igor Thiago.

The 28-year-old has just entered the final year of his contract and has repeatedly hinted that he wants a move to a bigger club this summer.

Brentford had hoped to secure a fee in the region of £70m for Toney after he returned from his lengthy FA ban but have now dropped that figure to between £40-50m as the player’s contract runs down.

Interest in the player has certainly dipped after he scored just four goals in the second half of last season, with Manchester United opting to land Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna instead having been heavily tipped to sign Toney.

The likes of Spurs, West Ham and Arsenal remain on the hunt for a new No.9 though, but Frank still insists that Toney will not come cheap if he does indeed leave.

Speaking after Brentford’s 5-2 pre-season win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, Frank, when asked if Toney could still leave, said: “You never know. He’s a Brentford player and I would love him to stay. That would give me a very positive challenge.

“But I haven’t met a coach who doesn’t want as many good players as possible. Right now, Ivan is a Brentford player.”

Frank still hopeful over Toney stay

Pressed on whether he was aware of any offers for Toney, Frank added: “I know he’s a Brentford player. I know he’s enjoying his well-deserved time off after his time with England.

“I would be more than happy if he stayed with us. He’s a goalscorer and that’s very good to have in your team so if you want to buy him, it’s expensive.”

New Brentford striker Thiago scored twice in the game against Wimbledon with Toney not involved after contributing to England’s run to the Euro 2024 final. He made an assist in the last-16 win over Slovakia and scored a penalty in the shootout against Switzerland.

At this stage, it appears to be Tottenham and West Ham who continue to have concrete interest in Toney, who has scored 72 goals in 141 appearances for the Bees.