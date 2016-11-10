Tottenham will not break bank for new Lloris deal – report

A contract dispute between Tottenham and Hugo Lloris could be on the horizon as the club are unwilling to budge on their wage structure.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Spurs chairman refuses to pay any player over £100,000-a-week and will not make exceptions for the French goalkeeper who is widely regarded as one of the world’s best.

Danny Rose, Kyle Walker, Eric Dier and Dele Alli have all committed their long-term futures to Tottenham since the start of the season, with Jan Vertonghen poised to be next player to follow suit.

Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen has also signed a new deal, but negotiations were not as straightforward because his agent tried to bump his client’s salary up to £150,000-a-week before settling for significantly less.

There are fears that a similar situation, but a more worrying outcome, could develop with Lloris, who signed an £80,0000-a-week contract in 2014 and could get close to doubling his wages with another club.

As well as trying to resolve Lloris’ long-term future, Tottenham are also reported to tie Harry Kane down to a new deal despite only signing his current contract in February last year.