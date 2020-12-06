Tottenham willing to accept £40m for struggling star as Milan eye move

Tottenham could be willing to part ways with former record signing Davinson Sanchez, with AC Milan reportedly eyeing a move for the defender.

A report in The Sun claims the Italian giants are pursuing a new centre back in January, with the Spurs man very much on their radar.

Sanchez has only made the Spurs bench in one of the last five Premier League games. He has, however, started the last two Europa League outings, although he looked shaky against LASK.

Summer signing Joe Rodon was preferred to Sanchez for last weekend’s draw with Chelsea. That is despite the Colombian costing Spurs a then transfer record £42m back in 2017.

With Toby Alderweireld returning earlier than expected from injury, and Japhet Tanganga also now fit, Sanchez is fifth choice for Jose Mourinho.

Eurosport reported on Friday that Sanchez was surprised at his recent omissions and was thinking about his future.

And Milan could offer an escape route for the 24-year-old.

The report adds that moving to the San Siro could be appealing to Sanchez, given Milan’s youthful recruitment drive.

They have recently brought in the likes of Diogo Dalot, Sandro Tonali, Jens Petter Hauge and Brahim Diaz.

For the move to happen, however, Milan will need to stump up near to what Spurs paid for the defender.

But it remains to be seen whether they will be prepared to pay that for a player who has seemingly regressed.

Sanchez looks certain to be missing again when Tottenham host Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday.

