Tottenham win first pre-season friendly as Hojbjerg and Hart debut

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joe Hart made their debuts as Tottenham claimed a comfortable win over Ipswich Town in their first pre-season friendly.

Jose Mourinho is preparing for his first full season as Spurs boss, and things started on the right note, as they beat their League One opponents 3-0.

Ryan Sessegnon has become a bit of a forgotten man recently, leading to speculation about his future, but he made an instant statement by opening the scoring six minutes in.

Starting as a left midfielder ahead of a back three, Sessegnon latched onto Dele Alli’s pass before sending the ball into the bottom corner.

Four minutes later, Son Heung-Min, playing more centrally as a striker, doubled the lead. Alli was the provider again, after new signing Hojbjerg had won the ball in midfield before picking out his English teammate, who duly gave it to Son to finish.

The South Korean got his second, and his team’s third, just before the half-hour mark. Juan Foyth – another somewhat forgotten figure – played a great through ball into the path of Son, who chipped the Ipswich keeper.

There was no hat-trick for Son, as he was one of four players taken off at half-time. Foyth, Ben Davies and Hugo Lloris also made way, with the goalkeeper’s withdrawal giving Hart his chance for a club debut after his recent move.

Hart has joined Tottenham as a free agent as he looks to rebuild his career. He lasted just under half an hour, before Paulo Gazzaniga replaced him.

Spurs were unable to add any further goals, with Mourinho understandably making plenty of substitutions. Hojbjerg’s debut ended after 64 minutes, for example, when he was replaced by Harvey White – one of several academy players to be given a runout.

Spurs lineup: Lloris; Fernandes; Foyth; Alderweireld; Davies; Sessegnon; Hojbjerg; Winks; Moura; Alli; Son

Subs used: Hart; Gazzaniga; Carter-Vickers; Bowden; Clarke; White; Cirkin; Scarlett; Devine