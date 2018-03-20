Tottenham’s £40m bid for long-term attacking target to fall short

Tottenham are reportedly preparing to make a £40m bid for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, but the Eagles believe he is worth significantly more.

Zaha has been a long-term target for Spurs chief Mauricio Pochettino, with Spurs tipped to sign the 25-year-old going back to 2016.

Palace, however, will hold out for a bigger fee as they believe the player is worth significantly more, according to the report in the Daily Mail.

Zaha has become Palace’s most valuable player, especially when you consider that the Eagles have lost every game in which he has not played this season, while his first start since February 4 yielded a 2-0 win at Huddersfield last weekend.

Chelsea have also looked at the Ivory Coast star, who would almost certainly leave even if Palace avoided the drop.

As for Spurs, they made a £12m bid for the player in the summer of 2016, an offer that Palace chairman Steve Parish blasted as ‘ridiculous’.

The north London outfit were also knocked back with another of £21m but are now said to be ready to pay £40 to get their man.

Zaha’s current Palace contract lasts until 2022 and is worth around £100,000 a week.

