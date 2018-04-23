Totti admits Salah shock as he speaks of Klopp, Liverpool respect

One of Roma’s favourite-ever players, Francesco Totti, has spoken of his surprise at the goals glut enjoyed by his former teammate Mohamed Salah this season.

The Egyptian, the newly crowned PFA Player of the Year, has scored an unbelievable 41 goals this season already – and is now just six shy of equalling Ian Rush’s all-time season’s best for Liverpool.

And Salah can add to that tally when he faces his former teammates for the first time on Tuesday night as the Reds welcome Roma to Anfield for the Champions League semi-final first leg.

Discussing Liverpool’s dangerman, his former teammate Totti admitted he was shocked by just how well he has done.

“This season I’ve seen a number of games of Liverpool, especially because Mo Salah is now playing there, I’ve been following it consistently,” he told Liverpool’s official website.

“Especially after the draw, over the past few days I’ve been watching their Champions League games and I really think it’s going to be a tough game for both teams.

“To some extent, it surprises me that [Salah] has been doing so well in his first season at Liverpool.

“But, on the other hand, considering the quality of the squad, the coach they have – Klopp, to me, is one of the best coaches in the world – it didn’t surprise me.

“They put him in the condition to express himself at his best.”

Club captain Daniele De Rossi lays a wreath at the Hillsborough memorial on behalf of the #ASRoma squad in remembrance of the 96 fans who lost their lives in 1989. pic.twitter.com/RrgYhIK18j — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 23, 2018

Totti was in Roma’s side that played Liverpool in the 2001/02 season – and the Italian legend has fond memories of Anfield, despite being on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline.

“When I hear the name Liverpool, [I think] respect, a big club, a big team, big fans, and a model to follow,” he added.

“Despite the negative result, I have nice memories of that game [at Anfield].

“The atmosphere, the feeling, the passion of the fans – it was very impressive.

“Obviously, if I think back to that European Cup final in 1984, it’s a bad memory, so we would have probably have avoided such a draw.

“But we needed to pick one of the best three teams in Europe that were left, and now we are playing Liverpool.”

