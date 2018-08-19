Tough Man Utd stance pays off as Barcelona back off top target – for now

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to wait until next summer to sign Paul Pogba after Manchester United made it clear the midfielder is not for sale.

The 25-year-old has been strongly linked with an exit after another rift reportedly developed between himself and Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho.

But the Sunday Express claims that Barca have given up their pursuit for now after having a reported £50million bid rejected.

United have refused to sell the World Cup winner, who is set to captain the side again against Brighton on Sunday, this month as they are unable to sign a replacement.

The report goes on to state that it is also highly unlikely that United’s hireachy will do business in the notoriously tricky January window – where clubs demand huge premiums.

Pogba’s comments after his goalscoring display in the opening win over Leicester called his United future into question.

But Mourinho is now trying to play down the row, explaining: “The truth is we are together for two years and a couple of weeks and I’ve never been so happy with Pogba as I am now, that’s the truth.

“I cannot demand more from him, I cannot ask more from him, he came here on a Monday, trained three days, I asked for his support for his contribution in an important match for us when the team had difficulties.

“He did it better and for more time than we could expect, when he says he did it for the fans and for the team is exactly what I want, is exactly what I demand from my players.

“He’s working well, playing well, he does for the fans, he does for the team and that’s what I want, to play for the team and I couldn’t be happier than what I am.”

