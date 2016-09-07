Toure agent discusses Man Utd and Arsenal interest in star

Yaya Toure’s agent claims there has been firm interest from Manchester United and Arsenal for the out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder.

Toure, 33, is unlikely to feature much this season after being left out of Pep Guardiola’s 21-man Champions League squad.

The player featured in our look at five big names left to rot after the transfer window closed.

There was plenty of interest in the player over the summer, with Inter Milan among a clutch of clubs all linked with the Ivorian, who has just one year left on his deal at the Etihad.

And with Dimitri Seluk admitting his client will talk to interested clubs about a free transfer in January, his agent has also claimed both United and Arsenal are also keen.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, Seluk admits a move to either would be “impossible”.

Instead, Seluk admits a move abroad is most likely for Toure and told the Daily Mail on Tuesday:

“Yaya in January can sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs abroad.

“He will have many offers from clubs. China and America of course they want him but we will have a lot of offers from England and Europe.

“He is in very good shape, very good condition, I think he lost seven kilograms.

“Maybe that’s not good enough for Guardiola, but then Zlatan Ibrahimovic wasn’t good enough for him (at Barcelona).

“In January we will see. It is three months to wait – no problem. Yaya is a very professional guy.”