Toure: Bailly can become one of world’s best defenders

Ex-Arsenal and Liverpool defender Kolo Toure has predicted a very bright future for his compatriot Eric Bailly at Manchester United.

Many baulked at the £30million price tag after arriving at Old Trafford in the summer, but he has slotted seamlessly into Jose Mourinho’s defence.

Toure has also been impressed with Bailly’s performances and believes he has the potential to be mentioned in the same breath as one of the greatest defenders both at Manchester United and the world.

“He can be a big, big player for United. He can be the future for United,” Toure told the United Review.

“What he’s doing right now is amazing and I think his future is really, really bright. He will improve and if he learns from Mourinho then he can become one of the best defenders in the world.

“He’s tall, technically very good, has brilliant vision and he’s really calm. That calmness is the most powerful attribute he’s got.

“He can be up there with the top defenders United have had. He’s young and will learn from working with one of the best managers in the world, and of course he’s going to get better. Definitely.

“He’s here to play football and he’s really enjoying his time in Manchester with his family.

“You can tell that just from the way he’s playing. He’s enjoying the city and he’s a really good boy.”

Bailly has recently admitted that his inability to speak English is proving problematic, but will not let that hinder his progress with the Red Devils.