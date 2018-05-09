Toure names Man Utd star as the toughest he’s faced

Yaya Toure has unveiled Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic as the most “difficult” opponent he’s encountered throughout his prestigious career.

Toure is calling time on his Manchester City career this summer after eight successful years in the Premier League.

The midfielder has won seven trophies during his time at the club, including three Premier League titles.

He played less of a part in the latest success under Pep Guardiola, but was vital in the campaigns of 2011/12 and 2013/14.

The 34-year-old says Matic, then at Chelsea, posed him the biggest problems of anyone.

“I hate him, this b*stard!” he said.

“He’s such a difficult player to play against. Tall and strong as well. It’s been fun to play against him, even though it’s difficult. He’s powerful, he’s tall.

“To be able to find an opponent to play against me and stop me… there’s few of them, but Matic was one of the close ones who was able to give me problems. He can run. He can fall back. He can track. He can fight. He’s a good, good player.”