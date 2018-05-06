Toure reveals why he has decided to leave Manchester City

Yaya Toure reckons it is the “right time” to leave Manchester City at the end of the season after “eight years of service”.

The Ivorian midfielder has made over 300 appearances for the Citizens and was an unused substitute as City drew 0-0 against Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

City lifted the Premier League title following the conclusion of the match and Toure was interviewed on the pitch after announcing that he will be leaving at the end of the current campaign.

“It’s very special,” Toure said. “Today we didn’t win the game, we drew, but I think we fully deserve it this year. It is fantastic to be part of this team.

“I think next year is going to be more exciting than this year.”

On his departure, he said: “It’s the first club where I’ve stayed such a long time. After eight years of service, I think it is the right time to move on and try to let the kids have their opportunity.

“I’m delighted to have been a part of this football club.”