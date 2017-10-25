Toure touted to leave Man City for the MLS

Long-serving Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is reportedly being lined up by MLS team – and sister side to Man City – New York City FC.

NYCFC and the Blues are both owned by the City Football Group, and the Daily Star believe the MLS team see Toure as a perfect successor for Andrea Pirlo, 38, who retires at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old has been with Man City since 2010, having joined from Barcelona, and has made over 200 league appearances for the club.

However, Toure has struggled for regular football this season, making just four appearances in all competitions – whilst only two of them have come in the Premier League.

The timing could be perfect for both sides, as Toure looks to get regular football as his career reaches its latter stages, and the Manchester side look to move on any players who don’t feature regularly.

The former-Ivory Coast international signed a new 12-month contract in the summer, but it could very well be his last deal with the Blues.