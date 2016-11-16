Kolo Toure urges ‘change of scenery’ for brother Yaya

Celtic defender Kolo Toure has urged his younger brother, Yaya, to put his Manchester City misery behind him and seek first-team football with Ligue 1 outfit, Marseille.

The City midfielder has made just one appearance is all competition’s this season and has become somewhat of an outcast under manager Pep Guardiola since the Spaniard’s arrival in July.

The two Ivorian brothers have played together at City, but Kolo left on a free-transfer to join Liverpool in 2013, before linking up with Brendan Rodgers once more at Celtic last summer.

Despite Yaya’s lack of game-time, the 35-year-old still feels that his younger brother has plenty to offer. Speaking to French radio station RMC, he said: “He (Yaya) still has talent and some things to prove. We have all been through that. You’re at the top at one moment, and then you go back down. You have to understand that you need a change of scenery, go to a place where people want you.”

The defender was speaking in particular about a certain Ligue 1 club, especially as how Yaya has already played in the French league, whilst with AS Monaco in 2006.

“I haven’t spoken about it with him. He’s still at City, I respect that. But OM [Olympique de Marseille] is a super club and he knows the French league well.”

Yaya Toure has won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup during his time with City, but has seen his playing time plummet in recent weeks. The comments by his agent, Dimitri Seluk is one of the main reason’s of Toure’s absence from the squad.

However, since this, the 33-year-old has apologised for what has been said in recent months but, despite this Toure continues to remain on the sideline, and a future with the two-time Premier League winners is looking very unlikely.