Toure’s agent expects Premier League interest in January

Yaya Toure will attract plenty of offers in January from teams in England and across Europe, according to the player’s agent.

The midfielder, who turns 34 next year, is not wanted by new Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and was left out of the club’s Champions League squad.

Toure is in the final year of his contract and his representative Dimitri Seluk is already lining up deals for the player.

“Yaya in January can sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs abroad,” Seluk told the Daily Mail.

“He will have many offers from clubs. China and America of course they want him but we will have a lot of offers from England and Europe.

“He is in very good shape, very good condition, I think he lost seven kilograms.

“Maybe that’s not good enough for Guardiola, but then Zlatan Ibrahimovic wasn’t good enough for him (at Barcelona).

“In January we will see. It is three months to wait – no problem. Yaya is a very professional guy.”

Seluk claimed the City manager’s treatment of the Ivory Coast midfielder would affect City’s fanbase in the region.

“They will lose a lot of millions of supporters from Africa because of this decision from Guardiola,” he added.

“Now they will support Manchester United. A lot of people in Africa say they will never see any more matches of City on TV.”