Trabzonspor hope Man Utd man can ‘help fill their stadium’

Marouane Fellaini has reportedly held transfer talks with Turkish side Trabzonspor as the Belgian midfielder prepares to enter the final year of his contract at Manchester United.

Towering Belgium Fellaini joined United in a £27.5m move from Everton in September 2013 and the five-year deal he signed at the time is due to expire in the summer of 2018.

But rather than lose Fellaini for nothing next summer, United could look to cash in on the player now – and Turkish side Trabzonspor have emerged as leading contenders for the former Standard Liege man.

According to Turkish news outlet Takvim, Trabzonspor are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements and want a player of Fellaini’s calibre to help boost attendances.

The club’s president Muharrem Usta believes the club need to sign household names to help them challenge the likes of Besiktas, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce next season.

“We are focusing our efforts on signing a midfielder and striker,” Usta said.

“We are looking for players who will improve the team and help fill our new stadium.”

Trabzonspor are currently fifth in the Turkish Super Lig.

Fellaini was linked with moves to Roma among others last season, but he stayed at Old Trafford and has made 45 appearances this season under Jose Mourinho, scoring important goals in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup and the Europa League.