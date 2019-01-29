Trabzonspor’s verdict on report Liverpool have agreed £17m transfer

Trabzonspor and Liverpool have rejected reports from Turkey that they had agreed a deal for Abdulkadir Omur.

Turkish outflet Ajanspor reported that a €20million transfer had been hammered out for the 19-year-old midfielder, although the deal would not be announced until the summer with Trabzonspor keen to keep their fanbase happy.

However, Turkish-Football claim to have contacted sources at Trabzonspor, who confirmed there is no deal in place and the Liverpool Echo have also rebuffed the talk.

“….Anfield officials are adamant that there have been no discussions for the talented 19-year-old who has been dubbed the ‘Turkish Messi’,” and they also report Omur is not currently a target for Jurgen Klopp.

Earlier this month though the Sunday Mirror claimed Klopp had stolen a march on his rivals and was ready to trigger a £27million deal for the Trabzonspor star.

Omur’s future was very much top of the agenda when the teenager was questioned about interest from the Reds during a press conference at the start of the month.The player, who has also been linked to Man City, has confirmed recently there has been interest from Liverpool and Klopp.

“Liverpool are a great club, one of the greatest in the world. These offers are something Trabzonspor need to discuss,” Omur said, as quoted by Turkish Football.

“If the club give the go ahead talks can be held. The clubs interests take precedence.

“I’ll do whatever is in the club’s best interests.

“My priority is Trabzonspor but I have a dream to play in Europe, I hope I play there one day. My dream is to succeed here and then go to Europe.”

Omur has five earned assists and scored two goals in 20 appearances for the Turkish Super Lig side.

