Track reopened as Spurs could seal reunion with former £85m star

Real Madrid have reopened talks with Spurs over the possibility of sending Gareth Bale back to north London, according to reports.

Bale has not travelled with Real to a pre-season tournament in Germany after his proposed move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning fell through.

The Press Association understands that Bale – who joined Real in 2013 for a then world record £85million deal – is furious with his treatment at the hands of Zidane and Perez and felt he was not in the right frame of mind to play in Munich.

Despite claims that Real blocked the Wales international’s move to the Chinese Super League, Sport (via Sport Witness) claims that it was the financial demands placed on Jiangsu Suning by Real president Florentino Perez that saw the deal collapse.

Bale was expected to move to the Chinese Super League side for nothing, with the club requesting not to pay a fee to help fund his eye-watering £1.1m-a-week wages.

Sport adds that a return to north London is once again a possibility for Bale as Los Blancos ‘reopen the track’ to Tottenham.

It seems unlikely a deal can be done given Spurs’ strict wage budget and Bale’s astronomical wages that he isn’t willing to lower.

