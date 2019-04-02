Transfer ban could force Chelsea to give another chance to £42m flop

Chelsea are considering the idea of keeping on-loan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko rather than selling him to AC Milan, a report claims.

Bakayoko was loaned to the Serie A giants at the start of the season with an option to buy inserted for €35m, and struggled at the start of his spell – even being publicly criticised by Gennaro Gattuso.

However, he has had a drastic upturn in form since then, and the Frenchman has made no secret of his desire to move to San Siro permanently in recent weeks.

According to a report from Sportitalia (via Calciomercato.com), the Rossoneri are looking to try and secure a discounted deal for Bakayoko this summer.

However, Chelsea are not willing to settle for anything less than €35m for the former Monaco man, who has made 33 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Italian transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla also concurs that the Blues will offer absolutely no discount, and could even welcome the midfielder back.

Chelsea paid £42million to land Bakayoko from Ligue 1 back in summer 2017 but he had a hard time adapting to life at Stamford Bridge, though the club’s transfer ban could offer him another opportunity to impress the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

