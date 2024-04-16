Transfer battle explodes into life as Liverpool, Arsenal ‘make enquiries’ to sign Bundesliga colossus

Liverpool and Arsenal are both keen to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer and are reportedly set to battle for one of the Bundesliga’s brightest stars.

The Premier League giants have enjoyed fantastic seasons and are competing with Manchester City for the Premier League title despite suffering setbacks at the weekend.

Both clubs are keen to bolster their squads in the upcoming window, however, and have made signing a new centre-back one of their priorities.

According to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool and Arsenal have both made ‘enquiries’ over a move for Eintracht Frankfurt star Willian Pacho.

The talented 22-year-old has been one of the standout players in the Bundesliga this season, making 28 league appearances so far and helping Frankfurt to seven clean sheets in the process.

READ MORE: Arteta in dreamland as Arsenal ‘accelerate’ bid to land manager’s most desired signing; Man Utd, West Ham battle for deadly attacker

Pacho makes an average of 1.9 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 1.7 blocks per game, putting in the top 20% of defenders in the German top flight for those stats.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see several top clubs chasing his signature.

Liverpool, Arsenal battling to sign Willian Pacho

Liverpool and Arsenal are thought to be big admirers of Pacho but Frankfurt certainly won’t allow the Colombia international to leave on the cheap this summer.

Plettenberg suggests that the Premier League duo will have to pay in excess of €50m (£42,7m) to bring him in.

“Arsenal and Liverpool are still interested in Pacho and have enquired about him. Eintracht Frankfurt is aware that the two clubs are keen on him.

“The defender will be allowed to leave Eintracht in the summer if someone pays between €50-60m in transfer fees. This price tag has been set. His contract is valid until 2028. Key player.”

Liverpool will need to bring in a replacement for Joel Matip this summer, who has struggled with injuries and is expected to be released at the end of the campaign.

The Reds are also keen to bring in more competition for youngster Jarrel Quansah, who has put in some fine performances this term but still isn’t ready to start week in, week out.

EXCLUSIVE: Real Madrid to rival Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal for sublime Bundesliga star with tempting clause

As for Arsenal, they are more-than-happy with their current centre-back partnership of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba but adding another top defender to their ranks wouldn’t hurt.

It will be interesting to see which of the English sides move first in the race for Pacho, and whether they are willing to match Frankfurt’s price tag.