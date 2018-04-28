Transfer blow for Man Utd as £52m Barcelona star closes in on new deal

Barcelona are reportedly confident that they are getting closer to tying down Manchester United target Samuel Umtiti to a new deal.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has earmarked Umtiti as his top central defensive target this summer, but it would appear that Barca are determined to keep hold of their man.

Indeed, Spanish expert Guillem Balague believes the defender’s poor performance against Roma in the Champions League has weakened his bargaining position.

Umtiti is under contract with the Catalan giants until 2021 but widespread speculation has linked him with a move away from the Nou Camp this summer.

Barca have so far failed to convince the 24-year-old so pen a new, improved contract that would increase his current £52m (€60m) release clause.

United are ready to meet Umtiti’s wage demands, which are thought to be around £7.9m a year mark, but Balague claims that Barcelona could thwart United’s attempts to land the player.

“After the defeat against Roma and his poor performance, he lost power in the negotiation table,” Balague told Sky Sports.

“There has been fresh contact and Barcelona, without being totally optimistic, think the tables have turned and are getting close to convincing him to stay for much less of what he originally asked.”

With Umtiti seemingly off the table, United will have to turn to other targets – which include Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, Tottenham stopper Toby Alderweireld and, surprisingly, a cut-price Jonny Evans.