Transfer blow for Tottenham as Inter Milan close in on £30m winger

Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly closing in on the signing of Tottenham-linked winger Rodrigo De Paul.

According to SportItalia’s Alfredo Pedulla, Inter have agreed to pay a huge €35million (£30m) to sign the Udinese playmaker at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old made a name at Racing Club in his native Argentina but disappointed in a spell at Valencia before heading to Udinese in 2016.

De Paul has scored six goals and provided three assists in 19 Serie A appearances this season, while his impressive form has also seen him win three Argentina caps.

Indeed, Tuttomercatoweb recently reported that Spurs were eyeing a summer move for De Paul, as Mauricio Pochettino’s looked to bolster his attacking options.

But now Pedulla claims that a deal with Inter is all set to go through, with Inter agreeing to pay most of the €35m fee up front plus add-ons.

For Tottenham, it would appear that another target has passed them by, although the fact that De Paul would not have arrived until the summer would hardly help their current situation – as Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Son Heung-Min all remain absent ahead of Thursday night’s League Cup final 2nd leg at Chelsea.

