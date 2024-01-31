Transfer deadline day: All the deals still possible in the Premier League

Ange Postecoglou has his eyes on bringing Conor Gallagher to Tottenham

It’s been a slow January transfer window compared to last season’s, but there are still some deals to be done before the window shuts.

A number of Premier League clubs continue to be linked with players as we approach the end of the window.

Here, TEAMtalk looks at what business could be done by each of the 20 Premier League teams before the January window slams shut.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta recently stated it “wasn’t possible” to do any January deals at Arsenal as they “didn’t have the capacity” to improve the squad how they wanted.

As such, it seems unlikely that that stance will change between now and the end of the window, but the Gunners are said to be hovering around Nordsjaelland man Ibrahim Osman, amid complications in a move to West Ham.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa are getting busy ahead of the end of the transfer window. The signing of Morgan Rogers is due to be confirmed soon, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru has also reported on the signings of Lino Sousa and Joe Gauci, all of which he says are done.

Unai Emery has stated there will be no more signings after that of Rogers, so once the club confirms those three, that looks to be it at Villa Park in January.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are said to be scouring the French and Belgian leagues for a striker signing late in the window. That’s in anticipation of a bid for star striker Dominic Solanke from high-flying Tottenham, as per reports.

Brentford

The Brentford deal for Antonio Nusa is currently stalling, according to reports.

Both Tottenham and Chelsea are keen to pounce on him if the Bees move falls through entirely, though they obviously hope that doesn’t happen and they can land him.

Brighton

Brighton are in the mix for Tottenham forward Bryan Gil, who could become their last signing of the January window.

Indeed, they’re in discussion regarding a loan move for the Spaniard.

Burnley

Burnley are one of the sides in the mix for Maximilian Beier, however, with Liverpool also in the mix, they might be out of luck.

Maxime Esteve looks set for Turf Moor, though, as reports have stated his deal is across the line, though the Clarets are yet to confirm that signing.

Chelsea

TEAMtalk sources suggest Chelsea might yet be willing to let Conor Gallagher leave the club, with Tottenham primed to bid if that decision comes.

They could also see both Armando Broja and Andrey Santos leave for Fulham and Strasbourg, respectively, both on loan but the former with an obligation to buy – sources have told TEAMtalk the Blues want £35million.

Getting rid of some assets would pave the way for Chelsea to spend some money, and Antonio Nusa is a man on their radar, with his Brentford deal stalling.

Crystal Palace

Interest remains in Michael Olise from a number of top clubs, though it might be more likely that he moves in the summer.

In any case, the Eagles are interested in winger Maxwel Cornet as short-term cover.

Indeed, they’re reportedly keen on signing him on a loan deal.

Everton

Centre-back moves are dominating the thinking at Goodison Park at the moment. TEAMtalk sources state Everton have rejected an offer from AC Milan for Ben Godfrey.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands Sheffield United want Toffees centre-back Mason Holgate, who’s currently on loan at Southampton, but Everton are wary of aiding a fellow relegation contender.

Jarrad Branthwaite could potentially exit, with Manchester United ‘actively pushing’ for him.

If any of those men do leave, it seems Harry Souttar could be the man to replace them, as reports suggest the Leicester defender is being looked at by the Goodison Park outfit.

Ismaila Sarr is also a man on their shortlist after they enquired to Marseille about him.

Fulham

Fulham are considering lodging another offer for Chelsea man Armando Broja, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk. The Blues want a loan with an obligation to buy at £35million, and that’s a deal that could be done if they can come to an agreement.

If they get Broja, it’s likely to be their only late piece of business given they’d be dropping a record transfer fee on him.

Liverpool

Given it’s set to be Jurgen Klopp’s final transfer window as Liverpool manager, he’s unlikely to make any major changes, given the next manager will have their own ideas on how they want the squad to look.

However, the Reds boss is plotting one final piece of business, with Maximilian Beier on his radar.

Liverpool are reportedly seriously considering making an approach for the forward before the window closes.

Luton

Jack Clarke won’t be joining Luton, after his agent rubbished talk that they were interested in the signing.

However, a potential snare for the Hatters before the window closes is Tyrhys Dolan, as they’re said to be interested in making a late charge for the Blackburn forward.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola stated before the January window that he didn’t “have anything in mind” in regards to January moves at Manchester City.

Claudio Echeverri walked through the door, but is heading back out on loan, and it looks unlikely that anybody will follow him into the Etihad, with the rumour mill light when it comes to City.

Manchester United

While Erik ten Hag is aware that there is a “gap” in the striker position in his Manchester United squad, he recently stated there is “no space” to bring one in due to Financial FairPlay regulations.

While that would suggest United can’t sign anybody at all before the window closes, Louis Saha believes the club “needs to believe they can attract any player,” when speaking on links to Karim Benzema.

There remain a number of other strikers linked with the Red Devils, with centre-backs such as Jarrad Branthwaite – who they are said to be ‘actively pushing’ for – also the subject of reports of United interest.

Newcastle United

Eddie Howe has essentially confirmed that there’ll be no players in the door at St James’ Park, as Newcastle have no “friends in the transfer market” to let his side have anybody.

However, in terms of outgoings, the manager is reportedly willing to see the back of Miguel Almiron.

While TEAMtalk sources have confirmed a move to Saudi Arabia was never on the cards for him, if another side comes in for the winger, the Magpies might yet let him leave.

Nottingham Forest

Giovani Reyna is set to become the latest Nottingham Forest signing, as TEAMtalk sources have confirmed he’ll join on loan from Borussia Dortmund.

They’re also interested in Ismaila Sarr, after enquiring about the possibility of taking him off Marseille’s hands.

Everton are also in the mix, but the City Ground outfit are believed to be in the lead, so that could be a move to watch out for.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United are keen on signing South Yorkshireman Mason Holgate on loan from Everton, TEAMtalk sources have revealed.

However, the Toffees are wary that he might boost the Blades’ survival chances, and given they are also in relegation trouble, that could be problematic.

Joe Worrall remains a man the Blades are interested in, with the defender also interested in moving – the only sticking point is Forest want to let him go on a permanent deal, whereas Chris Wilder’s side are interested in a loan with an option to buy.

Tottenham

After the signing of Radu Dragusin, the big one for Tottenham in January has been Conor Gallagher. Chelsea’s apparent willingness to let him go early on in the window gave Spurs hope.

The latest from TEAMtalk sources is that the Blues could still offload him, and their London rivals are primed to make an offer in that case.

Failing that, reports suggest a shock bid for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich could be coming as Ange Postecoglou looks clearly to add more quality and depth to his midfield.

A striker signing might also be possible – it’s unclear whether alongside a midfielder snare that would still be the case – but Dominic Solanke is also on Spurs’ radar for a late move.

Bryan Gil and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could yet walk out of the door to potentially make room for some of those signings.

West Ham United

West Ham look the most likely side to snare Nordsjaelland man Ibrahim Osman in January. It was recently reported they were entering into talks with the Norwegian club regarding the transfer.

That was after a first bid failed, with Nordsjaelland wanting £16million in order to sell Osman. As such, there is still a chance he does not come through the door.

Another striker the Hammers have been linked with is Armando Broja, and TEAMtalk sources state they are not in the race.

In terms of outgoings, Said Benrahma looks set to leave for Lyon, but fellow attacker Pablo Fornals’ exit to Real Betis is stuttering as the sides are in disagreement over the final package.

Wolves

A move for Armando Broja is off the table at Molineux, with Fulham now the most likely to snare the Chelsea striker.

Instead, Wolves are closing in on Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto, sources have told TEAMtalk.

He’s likely to cost around £15million, making him much cheaper than Broja, for whom Chelsea want £35m.

