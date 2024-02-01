Transfer deadline day: Leeds to sign Burnley man; Villa bring in former Man City forward; Gil, Hojbjerg futures decided

It’s been a slow January transfer window compared to last season’s, but there are still some deals to be done before the window shuts.

A number of Premier League clubs continue to be linked with players as we approach the end of the window.

Here, TEAMtalk looks at what business could be done by each of the 20 Premier League teams before the January window slams shut.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta recently stated it “wasn’t possible” to do any January deals at Arsenal as they “didn’t have the capacity” to improve the squad how they wanted.

As such, it seems unlikely that that stance will change between now and the end of the window, but the Gunners are said to be hovering around Nordsjaelland man Ibrahim Osman, amid complications in a move to West Ham.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa are getting busy ahead of the end of the transfer window. The signing of Morgan Rogers has now been confirmed, paying Boro around £15m for his services. Man City take a 25% cut of that fee, having only sold the 21-year-old to Boro over the summer.

Monchi also hopes to complete the signings of Lino Sousa and Joe Gauci on deadline day.

Unai Emery has stated there will be no more signings after that of Rogers, so once the club confirms those three, that looks to be it at Villa Park in January.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are said to be scouring the French and Belgian leagues for a striker signing late in the window. That’s in anticipation of a bid for star striker Dominic Solanke from high-flying Tottenham, as per reports.

The Cherries though are set to seal a deal of their own with TT sources revealing Getafe forward Enis Unal is to join on loan with a view to a permanent £15m deal.

Brentford

The Brentford deal for Antonio Nusa is currently stalling, according to reports.

Both Tottenham and Chelsea are keen to pounce on him if the Bees move falls through entirely, though they obviously hope that doesn’t happen and they can land him.

Brighton

Brighton have seemingly abandoned their plans to sign Bryan Gil, with the Spanish winger now set to remain at Spurs. The Seagulls had looked at the unsettled Tottenham man but will not be pursuing a deal.

Indeed, they’re in discussion regarding a loan move for the Spaniard.

The Seagulls are also preparing to finalise the exit of Mahmoud Dahoud, who is due to return to the Bundesliga with Stuttgart.

Burnley

Burnley are one of the sides in the mix for Maximilian Beier, however, with Liverpool also in the mix, they might be out of luck.

Maxime Esteve looks set for Turf Moor, though, as reports have stated his deal is across the line, though the Clarets are yet to confirm that signing.

There is a departure though at Burnley, with full-back Conor Roberts due to sign for Leeds on loan until the end of the season.

Chelsea

TEAMtalk sources suggest Chelsea might yet be willing to let Conor Gallagher leave the club, with Tottenham primed to bid if that decision comes.

They could also see both Armando Broja and Andrey Santos leave for Fulham and Strasbourg, respectively, both on loan but the former with an obligation to buy – sources have told TEAMtalk the Blues want £35million.

Getting rid of some assets would pave the way for Chelsea to spend some money, and Antonio Nusa is a man on their radar, with his Brentford deal stalling.

Chelsea are willing to sell Broja permanently though their asking price appears to have scared off both Wolves and Fulham.

The Blues are also willing to consider a loan fee, but are setting a price of £5m, which again appears on the steep side.

As for Trevoh Chalobah,

Crystal Palace

Interest remains in Michael Olise from a number of top clubs, though it might be more likely that he moves in the summer.

Despite this Palace have ruled themselves out of the running for West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet, TEAMtalk understands.

Cornet was offered to Palace on loan, but Roy Hodgson is not interested in the former Burnley man. Cornet could still move elsewhere before close of the deadline

Everton

Centre-back moves are dominating the thinking at Goodison Park at the moment. TEAMtalk sources state Everton have rejected an offer from AC Milan for Ben Godfrey.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands Sheffield United want Toffees centre-back Mason Holgate, who’s currently on loan at Southampton, but Everton are wary of aiding a fellow relegation contender.

The latest info TEAMtalk has is that Holgate was wanted by Stuttgart but it is the Blades who have won the race.

Jarrad Branthwaite remains of interest to Manchester United, who are ‘actively pushing’ for him.

However, that move appears highly unlikely this month and could be explored in the summer.

The Toffees have been linked with Leicester’s Harry Souttar as a possible replacement for either player.

Ismaila Sarr is also a man on their shortlist after they enquired to Marseille about him.

Fulham

Fulham are considering lodging another offer for Chelsea man Armando Broja, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk. The Blues want a loan with an obligation to buy at £35million, and that’s a deal that could be done if they can come to an agreement.

If they get Broja, it’s likely to be their only late piece of business given they’d be dropping a record transfer fee on him.

Liverpool

Given it’s set to be Jurgen Klopp’s final transfer window as Liverpool manager, he’s unlikely to make any major changes, given the next manager will have their own ideas on how they want the squad to look.

However, the Reds boss is plotting one final piece of business, with Maximilian Beier on his radar.

Liverpool are reportedly seriously considering making an approach for the forward before the window closes.

Luton

Jack Clarke won’t be joining Luton, after his agent rubbished talk that they were interested in the signing.

However, a potential snare for the Hatters before the window closes is Tyrhys Dolan, as they’re said to be interested in making a late charge for the Blackburn forward.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola stated before the January window that he didn’t “have anything in mind” in regards to January moves at Manchester City.

Claudio Echeverri walked through the door, but is heading back out on loan, and it looks unlikely that anybody will follow him into the Etihad, with the rumour mill light when it comes to City.

Manchester United

While Erik ten Hag is aware that there is a “gap” in the striker position in his Manchester United squad, he recently stated there is “no space” to bring one in due to Financial FairPlay regulations.

While that would suggest United can’t sign anybody at all before the window closes, Louis Saha believes the club “needs to believe they can attract any player,” when speaking on links to Karim Benzema.

There remain a number of other strikers linked with the Red Devils, with centre-backs such as Jarrad Branthwaite – who they are said to be ‘actively pushing’ for – also the subject of reports of United interest.

United are set for an exit of their own, with Facundo Pellistri set to finalise a move to Granada in LaLiga.

His agent, though, couldn’t resist a dig at Ten Hag before he left though.

Newcastle United

Eddie Howe has essentially confirmed that there’ll be no players in the door at St James’ Park, as Newcastle have no “friends in the transfer market” to let his side have anybody.

However, in terms of outgoings, the manager is reportedly willing to see the back of Miguel Almiron.

While TEAMtalk sources have confirmed a move to Saudi Arabia was never on the cards for him, if another side comes in for the winger, the Magpies might yet let him leave.

Nottingham Forest

Giovani Reyna is the latest Forest signing, as we told you he would be, signing on loan from Borussia Dortmund. But there is no option to buy.

They’re also interested in Ismaila Sarr, after enquiring about the possibility of taking him off Marseille’s hands.

Everton are also in the mix, but the City Ground outfit are believed to be in the lead, so that could be a move to watch out for.

Orel Mangala is also set to leave Forest on deadline day, with TEAMtalk sources revealing a loan move to Lyon has been agreed with a view to a permanent £8.5m move.

Forest are also looking to offload Joe Worrall with Sheffield United and Leeds keen on a loan, though the Tricky Trees would prefer a permanent deal.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United are keen on signing South Yorkshireman Mason Holgate on loan from Everton, TEAMtalk sources have revealed.

However, the Toffees are wary that he might boost the Blades’ survival chances, and given they are also in relegation trouble, that could be problematic.

Worrall remains a man the Blades are interested in, with the defender also interested in moving. We understand Forest have relented on their wish for a sale and will allow Worrall to join the Blades with a view to a permanent deal.

Tottenham

After the signing of Radu Dragusin, the big one for Tottenham in January has been Conor Gallagher. Chelsea’s apparent willingness to let him go early on in the window gave Spurs hope.

The latest from TEAMtalk sources is that the Blues could still offload him, and their London rivals are primed to make an offer in that case.

Failing that, reports suggest a shock bid for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich could be coming as Ange Postecoglou looks clearly to add more quality and depth to his midfield.

A striker signing might also be possible – it’s unclear whether alongside a midfielder snare that would still be the case – but Dominic Solanke is also on Spurs’ radar for a late move.

However, despite rumours suggesting Bryan Gil was heading to Brighton, he will now stay this month, while exit-linked Danish star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has also confirmed he is staying at the club.

Hojbjerg was subject of interest from Lyon this week but TEAMtalk revealed he only plans to leave for a Champions League level club.

West Ham United

West Ham look the most likely side to snare Nordsjaelland man Ibrahim Osman in January. It was recently reported they were entering into talks with the Norwegian club regarding the transfer.

That was after a first bid failed, with Nordsjaelland wanting £16million in order to sell Osman. As such, there is still a chance he does not come through the door.

Another striker the Hammers have been linked with is Armando Broja, and TEAMtalk sources state they are not in the race.

In terms of outgoings, Said Benrahma looks set to leave for Lyon, though we understand that deal is currently on the ropes, but fellow attacker Pablo Fornals’ exit to Real Betis is stuttering as the sides are in disagreement over the final package.

Wolves

A move for Armando Broja is off the table at Molineux, with Fulham now the most likely to snare the Chelsea striker.

Instead, Wolves are closing in on Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto, sources have told TEAMtalk.

He’s likely to cost around £15million, making him much cheaper than Broja, for whom Chelsea want £35m.

In the hours that followed, Wolves appear to have backed away from the move with the player’s agent now trying to claim a bigger slice of the pie. Talks continue.

Wolves have also knocked back a loan bid for left-back Hugo Bueno from Celtic.

