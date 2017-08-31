Transfer Deadline Day LIVE – Arsenal striker leaves; Mbappe joins PSG; Gayle stays

The summer transfer window slams shut at 11pm on Thursday evening. Keep up to date with all the done deals and transfer rumours as they happen with our live blog.

19.20: Birmingham have smashed their transfer record with the £6m signing of Jota from Brentford.

19.12: Tottenham are reportedly in talks to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes…

19.05: A departure at Arsenal as Lucas Perez ends his Emirates Stadium nightmare….

19.01: More on Mbappe….the “obligation to buy clause” in the striker’s loan deal from Monaco will see PSG pay £166m for the player next summer – making the deal the second biggest transfer of all time…. It’s approximately a £360m outlay on two players when you take into account the Neymar deal too!

18.49: Crystal Palace have agreed a £26m deal with Liverpool to sign Mamadou Sakho. The French defender is currently en route to London to finalise the switch….

18.46: Dwight Gayle looks set to stay at Newcastle this window after a potential deal to join Fulham broke down.

18.44: Newcastle’s bid to sign Matt Targett appears to be off amid reports the Magpies have been unable to strike a deal.

18.35: PSG have confirmed the arrival of Kylian Mbappe on a season-long loan with an “obligation to buy”.

Paris Saint-Germain are thrilled to announce the signing of Kylian Mbappé! ? #BienvenueKylian pic.twitter.com/dOLX2YpP7x — PSG English (@PSG_English) August 31, 2017

18.22: A new arrival for Fulham….

CONFIRMED: Yohan Mollo joins #FFC in a deal which could see the player at the Club for the next two years ✍️ 👉 https://t.co/PKws3SDkvZ pic.twitter.com/Ev8XezP0my — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 31, 2017

18.14: A signing for Watford, with Marvin Zeegelaar arriving on a reported £3m deal from Sporting Lisbon.

✍️ | #watfordfc is delighted to confirm the signing of defender Marvin Zeegelaar on a four-year deal. ➡️ https://t.co/RPMhVZyS4w pic.twitter.com/pq5qztSBJf — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) August 31, 2017

18.12: Davide Zappacosta has just departed from Italy with a private flight to London to complete Chelsea deal. The Torino full-back is expected to cost €25m.

18.00: An update on our earlier exclusive….

Told Matt Targett is keen on Newcastle loan, talks progressing. Should happen. — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) August 31, 2017

17.46: Arsenal’s bid to sign Thomas Lemar is OFF. Read why here….

17.36: Borussia Dortmund have signed Jadon Sancho from Man City. The 17-year-old has moved for a fee of around £8m

17.34: Former Man Utd winger Nani has finalised his move to Lazio.

17.29: Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Lewis McGugan has left the club by mutual consent. Free signing for anyone late in the day….?

17.20: All is not well at Arsenal.

Whoever leaves or whoever comes, AFC is still a great club❤️. Unfortunately there's a monkeys tea party going on upstairs ? — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 31, 2017

17.08: WBA have signed young Chelsea defender Kyle Jameson.

17.00: The Guardian report that Alexis Sanchez staying at Arsenal because they have run out of time to sign Thomas Lemar.

16.52: TEAMtalk can reveal Sunderland have agreed a loan deal with Bournemouth for Marc Wilson. They have beaten WBA, Brighton and Hull to him.