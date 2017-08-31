Transfer Deadline Day LIVE – Arsenal striker leaves; Mbappe joins PSG; Gayle stays
The summer transfer window slams shut at 11pm on Thursday evening. Keep up to date with all the done deals and transfer rumours as they happen with our live blog.
19.20: Birmingham have smashed their transfer record with the £6m signing of Jota from Brentford.
🤙🔵#WelcomeJota #BCFC
19.12: Tottenham are reportedly in talks to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes…
19.05: A departure at Arsenal as Lucas Perez ends his Emirates Stadium nightmare….
Good luck at @RCDeportivo this season, @LP10oficial
19.01: More on Mbappe….the “obligation to buy clause” in the striker’s loan deal from Monaco will see PSG pay £166m for the player next summer – making the deal the second biggest transfer of all time…. It’s approximately a £360m outlay on two players when you take into account the Neymar deal too!
18.49: Crystal Palace have agreed a £26m deal with Liverpool to sign Mamadou Sakho. The French defender is currently en route to London to finalise the switch….
18.46: Dwight Gayle looks set to stay at Newcastle this window after a potential deal to join Fulham broke down.
18.44: Newcastle’s bid to sign Matt Targett appears to be off amid reports the Magpies have been unable to strike a deal.
18.35: PSG have confirmed the arrival of Kylian Mbappe on a season-long loan with an “obligation to buy”.
Paris Saint-Germain are thrilled to announce the signing of Kylian Mbappé! ? #BienvenueKylian
18.22: A new arrival for Fulham….
CONFIRMED: Yohan Mollo joins #FFC in a deal which could see the player at the Club for the next two years ✍️
👉 https://t.co/PKws3SDkvZ pic.twitter.com/Ev8XezP0my
18.14: A signing for Watford, with Marvin Zeegelaar arriving on a reported £3m deal from Sporting Lisbon.
✍️ | #watfordfc is delighted to confirm the signing of defender Marvin Zeegelaar on a four-year deal.
➡️ https://t.co/RPMhVZyS4w pic.twitter.com/pq5qztSBJf
18.12: Davide Zappacosta has just departed from Italy with a private flight to London to complete Chelsea deal. The Torino full-back is expected to cost €25m.
18.00: An update on our earlier exclusive….
Told Matt Targett is keen on Newcastle loan, talks progressing. Should happen.
17.46: Arsenal’s bid to sign Thomas Lemar is OFF. Read why here….
17.36: Borussia Dortmund have signed Jadon Sancho from Man City. The 17-year-old has moved for a fee of around £8m
17.34: Former Man Utd winger Nani has finalised his move to Lazio.
#BemvindoNani ⚪️🔵@luisnani è un nuovo calciatore de #LaPrimaSquadraDellaCapitale
✍️ https://t.co/oyYwGUgJvb pic.twitter.com/UpPR9DTx4D
17.29: Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Lewis McGugan has left the club by mutual consent. Free signing for anyone late in the day….?
17.20: All is not well at Arsenal.
Whoever leaves or whoever comes, AFC is still a great club❤️. Unfortunately there's a monkeys tea party going on upstairs ?
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 31, 2017
17.08: WBA have signed young Chelsea defender Kyle Jameson.
Welcome to the Baggies, @K_Jameson5!
17.00: The Guardian report that Alexis Sanchez staying at Arsenal because they have run out of time to sign Thomas Lemar.
16.52: TEAMtalk can reveal Sunderland have agreed a loan deal with Bournemouth for Marc Wilson. They have beaten WBA, Brighton and Hull to him.
16.40: TEAMtalk understands Lamine Kone is being lined up by Crystal Palace in a last ditch move from Sunderland on deadline day. West Brom also keen.
16.33: Man City youngster Jadon Sancho has joined Dortmund on loan.
🤝 Der BVB verpflichtet Toptalent Jadon #Sancho (17) von @ManCity! // Borussia Dortmund sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester City!
16.19: Is this pic genuine?
Looks like #Sanchez to #ManCity is a done deal.#Arsenal #DeadlineDay https://t.co/5kSYnPbPSV pic.twitter.com/81m2UXSgIU
16.15: Monaco and Arsenal have agreed a fee for Lemar; it’s now done to the player to decide if he fancies The Emirates, says The Telegraph. Sky Sports say the bid is £92m!
16.08: Tottenham are discussing a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, say Sky Sports.
16.04: The Sun are reporting that Jose Mourinho is trying to land Willian from Chelsea before 11pm.
15.48: Alexis Sanchez has liked a tweet saying: “Breaking @Alexis_Sanchez is staying at @Arsenal.
15.15: Liverpool striker Divock Origi joins Wolfsburg on loan.
Good luck, @DivockOrigi!
Striker joins Wolfsburg on season-long loan: https://t.co/S4MDA3FffX pic.twitter.com/Z4oLyMBUVe
14.46: Burnley have signed Huddersfield striker Nahki Wells.
TRANSFER: Best of luck to @nahkiwells who has today left #htafc to join @BurnleyOfficial for an undisclosed fee
14.42: Crystal Palace agree £18m deal for Man City’s Eliaquim Mangala, claim the Daily Mail.
14.32: Chelsea to sign Davide Zappacosta from Torino for €25m, according to reports from Italy.
14.29: Stoke midfielder Giannelli Imbula has joined Toulouse on loan.
OFFICIEL – Giannelli #Imbula défendra les couleurs du TFC cette saison !
→ https://t.co/hwz5uhXQrz pic.twitter.com/FScRE47m1M
14.24: Jamie Carragher not too impressed by getting cut off on Sky…??
I LOVE THIS SO MUCH. Jamie Carragher sums up the transfer window. Someone please turn this into a GIF for me. pic.twitter.com/yHrporE7zP
— George Caulkin (@CaulkinTheTimes) August 31, 2017
14.08: TEAMtalk can reveal Birmingham City have made an audacious bid to land Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.
14.04: Swansea sign Renato Sanches on a season-long loan.
Welcome to @SwansOfficial, Renato Sanches… 🤝🙌
The @FCBayern midfielder joins us on a season-long loan: https://t.co/kXiTpqIdgw pic.twitter.com/fLCjIfSxYL
— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 31, 2017
👀 📝 BREAKING | Too late @FCBarcelona, we got there first!
#WelcomePhil
14.00: Sentinel reporting that Bojan is poised to go to Alaves on loan.
13.46: TEAMtalk understands Brighton and Hull City are challenging West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland for signing of Bournemouth’s Marc Wilson.
13.43: Watford have signed Greece international goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis on a season-long loan from Udinese.
13.31: Sky Sports claiming Bayern Munich have rejected a bid from Chelsea for defender Rafinha.
13.25: Guillem Balague, who infamously got the Neymaredeal completely wrong says Alexis Sanchez is close to signing for City for £55m + £5m. Arsenal asked for few hours to sign Thomas Lemar, which they confident they are going to do…
13.23: Reports in Spain claim Lucas Perez will join Deportivo La Coruna.
Using your mobile for #DeadlineDay updates? You'll have twice as many points as Arsenal if we catch you doing it at the wheel. 📵 #DontRiskIt pic.twitter.com/doBzoQMoiC
We are delighted to announce the signing of @Serge_aurier from Paris Saint-Germain. ✍️ #WelcomeAurier
Welcome, @Alex_OxChambo! 🔴
11.50: We’re still waiting for official confirmation of Liverpool’s deal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain in red 👍🏻
— Anfield Leak (@AnfieldLeak) August 31, 2017
11.46: Everton have rejected a loan inquiry from West Ham United for Kevin Mirallas; they want a permanent deal, say the BBC.
11.45: The BBC are reporting that there is a possibility Burnley will sign Aaron Lennon from Everton today.
11.41: Germany coach Joachim Low has had his say on Julian Draxler and it’s not good news for Arsenal…
11.35: Chelsea striker Loic Remy is in talks with Las Palmas over a move to the La Liga side, report Sky Sports.
11.31: The Sun claim Riyad Mahrez is on the verge of £45m move to Chelsea after flying to London.
11.25: ESPN report that Arsenal striker Lucas Perez has emerged as a target for Marseille.
11.22: Chelsea have made a new bid worth over £30m for Danny Drinkwater, claims The Telegraph.
10.56: Everton want Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, says The Telegraph.
10.51: Leicester have rejected a £25m bid from Bournemouth for winger Demarai Gray, claim Sky Sports.
10.46: The Telegraph also claim Newcastle are back in for Arsenal forward Lucas Perez.
10.43: Julian Draxler to Arsenal is gathering pace. Arsene Wenger has revived his interest in the PSG man, who may be allowed to leave, according to the Telegraph.
10.40: Palace have agreed a fee with Everton for the permanent transfer of Oumar Niasse, TEAMtalk understands.
10.37: Manchester City have received a bid of more than £20m for defender Eliaquim Mangala from Crystal Palace, report Press Association Sport.
10.29: Could Man Utd go back in for Ivan Perisic?
10.28: Juventus are not giving up on Liverpool midfielder Emre Can…
10.22: Leicester are lining up a replacement for Danny Drinkwater, who looks set to go to Chelsea. Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva is rated at £22m and Leicester are keen, claim the Mirror.
10.15: Ryan Shawcross has signed a new contract, committing him to Stoke until at least 2021.
#SCFC are delighted to announce that skipper Ryan Shawcross has signed a new 4-year contract, committing him to the club until at least 2021
10.13: Leeds United announce the signing of forward Pawel Cibicki from Swedish side Malmo FF.
📸 New signing Pawel Cibicki checks out the Elland Road pitch for the first time, on which he will wear the number 22 shirt
10.11: TEAMtalk understands Rangers have made an enquiry to Aston Villa about a deal for their former star Ross McCormack Sunderland are still in talks with Villa about a deal for the ex-Leeds man, who is desperate to leave Villa Park before the window closes.
10.05: TEAMtalk understands Fabian Delph was offered to West Brom as part of the Jonny Evans deal, but he has rejected them and Stoke City, he wants to stay and fight.
10.04: It had to be…
AND IT'S ONLY 8.53AM.
10.00: Looks like Llorente is on the move, but not to Chelsea. Tottenham are reported to have had a bid accepted for the Spain hitman.
9.50: Not exactly transfer related but Liverpool fans can read Dave Tindall’s latest edition of Red Letter right here…
9.30: This window’s Peter Odemwingie looks set to be poor old Riyad Mahrez. He’s sat in an airport and there have been reports of no new bids for him.
9.25: We understand that Crystal Palace are set to beat arch-rivals Brighton to the signing of Oumar Niasse after they agreed a deal with Everton.
9.15: Kane is on the move, but not that one. WBA youngster Kane Wilson has joined Exeter on loan.
9.08: Our Deadline Day Paper Talk is out and you can check it out right here…
8.50: A bit more news on Riyad Mahrez. He is currently at a Paris airport, crazily waiting to find where his next destination will be – although it is believed that Arsenal are NOT in the running to sign the Algerian.
8.35: We can exclusively reveal that Newcastle are in talks to sign Southampton defender Matt Targett.
8.20: Some potential GOOD news for Arsenal fans, it looks like Shkodran Mustafi’s move to Inter Milan has broken down and he is staying put.
8.10: Former Man Utd winger Nani won’t be getting in a state on deadline day after looking like he’s completed his move from Valencia to Lazio early.
.@luisnani is here! ??
8.05: No confirmed transfers as yet but here’s an interesting little rumour doing the rounds: Tottenham to hijack Chelsea’s move for Fernando Llorente. Wonder what Vincent Janssen would make of that!
7.45: It’s Pepe Reina’s 35th birthday today. How about a nice move to PSG for the Napoli goalkeeper? It’s certainly been mooted.
7.35: Reports today are claiming that Alexis Sanchez will only be allowed to leave Arsenal if the Gunners complete a deal for PSG’s Julian Draxler.
7.30: These bad boys will be busy today…
7.17: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set for his medical ahead of a proposed £40m move from Arsenal to Liverpool. Watch this space…
7.13: Riyad Mahrez has been given permission to leave the Algeria squad and return to Europe to “formalise his transfer to his new club” but no mention of what the club could be. Roma, Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked.
7.02: Missed any deals this summer? You can check our completed list of all the ins and outs in the Premier League right here.
7.00: Welcome along to our live blog. There’s still plenty of business to be wrapped today after what has already proven a massive summer for clubs in both the Premier League and around Europe. Make sure you stick with us for all the deals and rumours as they break….