Transfer Deadline Day: All the drama as it happened

The summer transfer window shut at 11pm on Thursday evening. Here’s how all the drama unfolded in our live blog.

00.26: That’s it from us folks – don’t forget you can check all the done deals in the Premier League here. We’ll also be back early doors to confirm if Danny Drinkwater’s move to Chelsea and Mamadou Sakho’s move to Palace went through without hitches….

00.21: Confirmation from Chelsea that Davide Zappacosta is done. Four-year deal for the Italian.

‘It's a dream for me to join Chelsea and play in the Premier League. I am very excited to be here.' #WelcomeDavide pic.twitter.com/919f1thnVz — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 31, 2017

00.04: We’re still waiting for official confirmation that Chelsea have signed Danny Drinkwater and Crystal Palace have finalised the capture of Mamadou Sakho.

23.46: The Black Cats have also landed Marc Wilson from Bournemouth to seal a frantic close to the window.

✍️ DONE DEAL: Defender Marc Wilson has arrived at #SAFC on a permanent basis from @afcbournemouth. Welcome to Wearside, Marc! ?⚪ pic.twitter.com/513Ai9Krfn — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 31, 2017

23.36: Sunderland have signed Callum McManaman on a two-year deal from West Brom

23.30: Talk that Spurs striker Vincent Janssen has signed for Brighton in the closing stages of the window….

23.21: And as if by magic, Bony is also announced by Swansea. Here’s a great way to announce the deal, by the way…!

23.18: Tottenham have confirmed Fernando Llorente

We are delighted to announce the signing of @llorentefer19 from Swansea City. ✍️ #WelcomeFernando pic.twitter.com/GYnpX3j5Hm — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 31, 2017

23.14: Chelsea’s signing of Davide Zappacosta has been confirmed by his former club Torino.

23.11: Wilfried Bony has confirmed his return to Swansea via Instagram…

THANK YOU TO THE FANS OF @mancity & @stokecity YOUR SUPPORT HAS HELPED ME THE LAST FEW YEARS. EXCITED TO BE BACK HOME WITH @swansofficial ??? A post shared by Bony Wilfried (@w.bony) on Aug 31, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

23.03: Jonny Williams has signed for Sunderland

23.00: And that’s it! The transfer window is shut! However, stick with us as there’s still plenty to be confirmed as club’s announce which deals went through before the deadline passed…..

22.58: Trading players at Derby & Sheffield Wednesday

22.55: Brighton sign Tim Krul on a season-long loan as the goalkeeper reunites with Chris Hughton.

22.50: Some late business for Leicester City as Aleksander Dragovic signs on loan.

Defender Aleksandar Dragović has joined #lcfc on loan until the end of the season! ? More ➡️ https://t.co/4Ldbmp6oJP#WelcomeDragović pic.twitter.com/atZHbt0fgb — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 31, 2017

22.46: Ryan Babel to Newcastle? But is this picture real or fake….?

OFICIAL: Ryan Babel é o novo reforço do Newcastle. pic.twitter.com/MKh3sIJGV1 pic.twitter.com/GdrCoaaylF — Gol Olímpico Futebol (@gololimpicoofic) August 31, 2017

22.45: A deal for Danny Drinkwater to Chelsea looks close – but Sky Sports are reporting the deal could be finalised after the window shuts!

22.36: Talk that Huddersfield could seal a dramatic late deal for Hull’s Kamil Grosicki….

22.34: A done deal for Celtic FC…

22.31: A nice message from Nahki Wells after he left Huddersfield for Burnley…

22.27: Late rumours that Newcastle are set to sign Ryan Babbel….

22.20: It’s claimed Barkley changed his mind about the move midway through his medical. Very strange goings on…the player is now thought to be returning to Everton. A new deal perhaps in the coming days….?!

22.13: Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has rejected a move to Chelsea, despite the two clubs agreeing a £30m fee. More on this as we have it…

22.10: If Deadline Day was reported on Ceefax!

22.05: Gary Gardner has left Aston Villa to join Barnsley

22.00: Joel Campbell has just completed what must feel like his 200th loan move away from Arsenal!

21.57: Reports in the North-East say Rafa Benitez is “disgusted” by Newcastle’s lack of business this summer and is ready to quit the club when ‘the time is right’….

21.52: Interesting line from John Cross of the Daily Mirror. He says Arsenal made £90m bid for Lemar, it was accepted, the player wanted to come but Arsenal felt there wasn’t enough time to get it done.

Here’s a goal he scored for France tonight….

Great goal by Lemar this evening for France. Not worth £92m & losing Alexis for though. pic.twitter.com/jraqXDfnEp — George Pritchard (@Pritchard_G) August 31, 2017

21.47: Just over an hour or so to go… Can Chelsea get deals for Danny Drinkwater and Davide Zappacosta over the line? Stick with us for the conclusion to another dramatic deadline day…

21.37: Sunderland star Wahbi Khazri has completed a loan move to Rennes.

21.26: Leicester are reported to have signed Bayer Leverkusen defender Aleksandar Dragovic on a season-long loan. Awaiting confirmation on that one…

21.24: Swansea are in talks with Barnsley over late move for defender Andy Yiadom…

21.14: A solid Championship signing for Burton Albion…

21.11: Marc Wilson, Connor McManaman and Jonny Williams are all expected to be confirmed as Sunderland signings before close of play at 11pm….

21.01: Manchester City will reportedly try and sign Alexis Sanchez on loan in new year after blaming Arsenal for £60m deal collapsing – that’s according to the Daily Mirror!

20.50: We don’t think Ian Wright has taken Arsenal’s transfer deadline day too well…

20.43: Man City have called time on their interest in West Brom defender Jonny Evans.

20.40: Looks like Fernando Llorente to Spurs is done. That’s his brother and agent in the picture by the way! Awaiting official confirmation, however…

Olha quem chegou! ? Fernando Llorente fechou com o Tottenham Hotspur Siga toda a movimentação do deadline: https://t.co/zA7Ved3NiL pic.twitter.com/UpBJGk6O4k — PL Brasil (@premierlgbrasil) August 31, 2017

20.33: Brighton are in talks to sign Newcastle keeper Tim Krul on loan

20.32: Ryan Kent has joined Bundesliga side SC Freiburg on a season-long loan. The winger, who recently signed a new long-term deal at the club, had been wanted by Leeds and Middlesbrough earlier this summer.

20.29: Alaves have announced the signing of Stoke forward Bojan on a season-long loan.

20.16: Another deal over the line for Everton as Nikola Vlasic signs from Hajduk Split.

20.11: Two huge updates for Liverpool fans: one on Philippe Coutinho – and one on Virgil van Dijk.

20.03: A departure for Leicester City…

#lcfc midfielder Nampalys Mendy has joined OGC Nice on a season-long loan ➡️ https://t.co/55boaOK7p1 pic.twitter.com/vqu3XNzL1h — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 31, 2017

19.54: It seems Virgil van Dijk is staying at Southampton, while Riyad Mahrez looks destined ti stay at Leicester – both according to the latest reports….

19.44: Brighton have brought in Ezequiel Schelotto from Sporting Libson.

19.32: Watford have signed defender Molla Wague on loan.

✍️ | #watfordfc is delighted to confirm the signing of defender Molla Wague on a season-long loan. ➡️ https://t.co/sG0tIDgRXK pic.twitter.com/ngUg8heVKo — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) August 31, 2017

19.27: Wilfried Bony has arrived at Swansea for a medical ahead of a £16m return to the club. The striker left the club for City for £28m. The move should allow Fernando Llorente to secure a £12m switch to Tottenham….

19.25: Stoke forward Bojan has joined La Liga side Alaves on a season-long loan.

19.20: Birmingham have smashed their transfer record with the £6m signing of Jota from Brentford.

19.12: Tottenham are reportedly in talks to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes…

19.05: A departure at Arsenal as Lucas Perez ends his Emirates Stadium nightmare….

19.01: More on Mbappe….the “obligation to buy clause” in the striker’s loan deal from Monaco will see PSG pay £166m for the player next summer – making the deal the second biggest transfer of all time…. It’s approximately a £360m outlay on two players when you take into account the Neymar deal too!

18.49: Crystal Palace have agreed a £26m deal with Liverpool to sign Mamadou Sakho. The French defender is currently en route to London to finalise the switch….

18.46: Dwight Gayle looks set to stay at Newcastle this window after a potential deal to join Fulham broke down.

18.44: Newcastle’s bid to sign Matt Targett appears to be off amid reports the Magpies have been unable to strike a deal.

18.35: PSG have confirmed the arrival of Kylian Mbappe on a season-long loan with an “obligation to buy”.

Paris Saint-Germain are thrilled to announce the signing of Kylian Mbappé! ? #BienvenueKylian pic.twitter.com/dOLX2YpP7x — PSG English (@PSG_English) August 31, 2017

18.22: A new arrival for Fulham….

CONFIRMED: Yohan Mollo joins #FFC in a deal which could see the player at the Club for the next two years ✍️ ? https://t.co/PKws3SDkvZ pic.twitter.com/Ev8XezP0my — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 31, 2017

18.14: A signing for Watford, with Marvin Zeegelaar arriving on a reported £3m deal from Sporting Lisbon.

✍️ | #watfordfc is delighted to confirm the signing of defender Marvin Zeegelaar on a four-year deal. ➡️ https://t.co/RPMhVZyS4w pic.twitter.com/pq5qztSBJf — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) August 31, 2017

18.12: Davide Zappacosta has just departed from Italy with a private flight to London to complete Chelsea deal. The Torino full-back is expected to cost €25m.

18.00: An update on our earlier exclusive….

Told Matt Targett is keen on Newcastle loan, talks progressing. Should happen. — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) August 31, 2017

17.46: Arsenal’s bid to sign Thomas Lemar is OFF. Read why here….

17.36: Borussia Dortmund have signed Jadon Sancho from Man City. The 17-year-old has moved for a fee of around £8m

17.34: Former Man Utd winger Nani has finalised his move to Lazio.

17.29: Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Lewis McGugan has left the club by mutual consent. Free signing for anyone late in the day….?

17.20: All is not well at Arsenal.

Whoever leaves or whoever comes, AFC is still a great club❤️. Unfortunately there's a monkeys tea party going on upstairs ? — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 31, 2017

17.08: WBA have signed young Chelsea defender Kyle Jameson.

17.00: The Guardian report that Alexis Sanchez staying at Arsenal because they have run out of time to sign Thomas Lemar.

16.52: TEAMtalk can reveal Sunderland have agreed a loan deal with Bournemouth for Marc Wilson. They have beaten WBA, Brighton and Hull to him.