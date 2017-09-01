Transfer Deadline Day: All the drama as it happened
The summer transfer window shut at 11pm on Thursday evening. Here’s how all the drama unfolded in our live blog.
00.26: That’s it from us folks – don’t forget you can check all the done deals in the Premier League here. We’ll also be back early doors to confirm if Danny Drinkwater’s move to Chelsea and Mamadou Sakho’s move to Palace went through without hitches….
00.21: Confirmation from Chelsea that Davide Zappacosta is done. Four-year deal for the Italian.
‘It's a dream for me to join Chelsea and play in the Premier League. I am very excited to be here.' #WelcomeDavide pic.twitter.com/919f1thnVz
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 31, 2017
00.04: We’re still waiting for official confirmation that Chelsea have signed Danny Drinkwater and Crystal Palace have finalised the capture of Mamadou Sakho.
23.46: The Black Cats have also landed Marc Wilson from Bournemouth to seal a frantic close to the window.
✍️ DONE DEAL: Defender Marc Wilson has arrived at #SAFC on a permanent basis from @afcbournemouth. Welcome to Wearside, Marc! ?⚪ pic.twitter.com/513Ai9Krfn
— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 31, 2017
23.36: Sunderland have signed Callum McManaman on a two-year deal from West Brom
23.30: Talk that Spurs striker Vincent Janssen has signed for Brighton in the closing stages of the window….
23.21: And as if by magic, Bony is also announced by Swansea. Here’s a great way to announce the deal, by the way…!
#BonyIsBack ? pic.twitter.com/D3cn8UlUZI
— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 31, 2017
23.18: Tottenham have confirmed Fernando Llorente
We are delighted to announce the signing of @llorentefer19 from Swansea City. ✍️ #WelcomeFernando pic.twitter.com/GYnpX3j5Hm
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 31, 2017
23.14: Chelsea’s signing of Davide Zappacosta has been confirmed by his former club Torino.
Zappacosta al Chelsea https://t.co/k2utKrnyrj #SFT pic.twitter.com/PULwlEBXIh
— Torino Football Club (@TorinoFC_1906) August 31, 2017
23.11: Wilfried Bony has confirmed his return to Swansea via Instagram…
23.03: Jonny Williams has signed for Sunderland
There's the scarf shot #SAFC https://t.co/P3KmzNgi3k
— Richard Mennear (@RichMennearJP) August 31, 2017
23.00: And that’s it! The transfer window is shut! However, stick with us as there’s still plenty to be confirmed as club’s announce which deals went through before the deadline passed…..
22.58: Trading players at Derby & Sheffield Wednesday
LOAN SWAP: #DCFC have signed @swfc's @Winnall19 on a season-long loan – with @JLButterfield moving in the opposite direction #dcfcfans ? pic.twitter.com/iEL7mJNwlN
— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) August 31, 2017
22.55: Brighton sign Tim Krul on a season-long loan as the goalkeeper reunites with Chris Hughton.
BREAKING: #BHAFC have signed @NUFC goalkeeper Tim Krul on a season-long loan deal. More at https://t.co/FQyJhgRF2A #DeadlineDay
— BHAFC ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) August 31, 2017
22.50: Some late business for Leicester City as Aleksander Dragovic signs on loan.
Defender Aleksandar Dragović has joined #lcfc on loan until the end of the season! ?
More ➡️ https://t.co/4Ldbmp6oJP#WelcomeDragović pic.twitter.com/atZHbt0fgb
— Leicester City (@LCFC) August 31, 2017
22.46: Ryan Babel to Newcastle? But is this picture real or fake….?
OFICIAL: Ryan Babel é o novo reforço do Newcastle. pic.twitter.com/MKh3sIJGV1 pic.twitter.com/GdrCoaaylF
— Gol Olímpico Futebol (@gololimpicoofic) August 31, 2017
22.45: A deal for Danny Drinkwater to Chelsea looks close – but Sky Sports are reporting the deal could be finalised after the window shuts!
22.36: Talk that Huddersfield could seal a dramatic late deal for Hull’s Kamil Grosicki….
22.34: A done deal for Celtic FC…
Welcome to #CelticFC Odsonne! ?#EdouardisaCelt https://t.co/aWWqx2MMAQ
— Celtic View (@CelticView) August 31, 2017
22.31: A nice message from Nahki Wells after he left Huddersfield for Burnley…
❤️ @htafcdotcom pic.twitter.com/fwUTq9ZemT
— Nahki Wells (@nahkiwells) August 31, 2017
22.27: Late rumours that Newcastle are set to sign Ryan Babbel….
22.20: It’s claimed Barkley changed his mind about the move midway through his medical. Very strange goings on…the player is now thought to be returning to Everton. A new deal perhaps in the coming days….?!
22.13: Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has rejected a move to Chelsea, despite the two clubs agreeing a £30m fee. More on this as we have it…
22.10: If Deadline Day was reported on Ceefax!
#DeadlineDay Ceefax round-up https://t.co/dQjcaV3zbL pic.twitter.com/DrogHBh5Lz
— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 31, 2017
22.05: Gary Gardner has left Aston Villa to join Barnsley
22.00: Joel Campbell has just completed what must feel like his 200th loan move away from Arsenal!
? OFFICIAL | Joel Campbell returns to Real Betis
➡️ https://t.co/5laVu9RV6l#WelcomeBackCampbell pic.twitter.com/jG7FFAyd3H
— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) August 31, 2017
21.57: Reports in the North-East say Rafa Benitez is “disgusted” by Newcastle’s lack of business this summer and is ready to quit the club when ‘the time is right’….
21.52: Interesting line from John Cross of the Daily Mirror. He says Arsenal made £90m bid for Lemar, it was accepted, the player wanted to come but Arsenal felt there wasn’t enough time to get it done.
Here’s a goal he scored for France tonight….
Great goal by Lemar this evening for France. Not worth £92m & losing Alexis for though. pic.twitter.com/jraqXDfnEp
— George Pritchard (@Pritchard_G) August 31, 2017
21.47: Just over an hour or so to go… Can Chelsea get deals for Danny Drinkwater and Davide Zappacosta over the line? Stick with us for the conclusion to another dramatic deadline day…
21.37: Sunderland star Wahbi Khazri has completed a loan move to Rennes.
[#MercatoSRFC]?
Wahbi #Khazri se sent prêt pour de nouvelles prouesses sur les terrains de @Ligue1Conforama.
??⚫️
➡️ https://t.co/4Yjifzw5GH pic.twitter.com/vGwyU0N7sU
— Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) August 31, 2017
21.26: Leicester are reported to have signed Bayer Leverkusen defender Aleksandar Dragovic on a season-long loan. Awaiting confirmation on that one…
21.24: Swansea are in talks with Barnsley over late move for defender Andy Yiadom…
21.14: A solid Championship signing for Burton Albion…
✍️ #BurtonAlbion have signed John Brayford on a two-year deal ? https://t.co/zdCWOCu71x#BAFC pic.twitter.com/Ifb92cPQ1l
— Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) August 31, 2017
21.11: Marc Wilson, Connor McManaman and Jonny Williams are all expected to be confirmed as Sunderland signings before close of play at 11pm….
21.01: Manchester City will reportedly try and sign Alexis Sanchez on loan in new year after blaming Arsenal for £60m deal collapsing – that’s according to the Daily Mirror!
20.50: We don’t think Ian Wright has taken Arsenal’s transfer deadline day too well…
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/uaHifTJiBk
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 31, 2017
20.43: Man City have called time on their interest in West Brom defender Jonny Evans.
20.40: Looks like Fernando Llorente to Spurs is done. That’s his brother and agent in the picture by the way! Awaiting official confirmation, however…
Olha quem chegou! ?
Fernando Llorente fechou com o Tottenham Hotspur
Siga toda a movimentação do deadline: https://t.co/zA7Ved3NiL pic.twitter.com/UpBJGk6O4k
— PL Brasil (@premierlgbrasil) August 31, 2017
20.33: Brighton are in talks to sign Newcastle keeper Tim Krul on loan
20.32: Ryan Kent has joined Bundesliga side SC Freiburg on a season-long loan. The winger, who recently signed a new long-term deal at the club, had been wanted by Leeds and Middlesbrough earlier this summer.
20.29: Alaves have announced the signing of Stoke forward Bojan on a season-long loan.
FICHAJE | Bojan Krkic llega al #Alavés ?➡️ https://t.co/lBWxB6ABHX ¡Bienvenido, @BoKrkic! ?⚪️? #GoazenGlorioso pic.twitter.com/OlNeANaQ7B
— Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) August 31, 2017
20.16: Another deal over the line for Everton as Nikola Vlasic signs from Hajduk Split.
?⚪️ | #WelcomeVlasic! ?
The 19-year-old forward has joined from @hajduk on a five-year contract: https://t.co/rLYyIqtsT9 pic.twitter.com/qcBlBM0ceR
— Everton (@Everton) August 31, 2017
20.11: Two huge updates for Liverpool fans: one on Philippe Coutinho – and one on Virgil van Dijk.
20.03: A departure for Leicester City…
#lcfc midfielder Nampalys Mendy has joined OGC Nice on a season-long loan ➡️ https://t.co/55boaOK7p1 pic.twitter.com/vqu3XNzL1h
— Leicester City (@LCFC) August 31, 2017
19.54: It seems Virgil van Dijk is staying at Southampton, while Riyad Mahrez looks destined ti stay at Leicester – both according to the latest reports….
19.44: Brighton have brought in Ezequiel Schelotto from Sporting Libson.
The full story on the arrival of Ezequiel Schelotto at #BHAFC from Sporting Lisbon. #PL #DeadlineDay https://t.co/5UWZLQ33TW pic.twitter.com/R7T7RbyZev
— BHAFC ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) August 31, 2017
19.32: Watford have signed defender Molla Wague on loan.
✍️ | #watfordfc is delighted to confirm the signing of defender Molla Wague on a season-long loan.
➡️ https://t.co/sG0tIDgRXK pic.twitter.com/ngUg8heVKo
— Watford FC (@WatfordFC) August 31, 2017
19.27: Wilfried Bony has arrived at Swansea for a medical ahead of a £16m return to the club. The striker left the club for City for £28m. The move should allow Fernando Llorente to secure a £12m switch to Tottenham….
19.25: Stoke forward Bojan has joined La Liga side Alaves on a season-long loan.
19.20: Birmingham have smashed their transfer record with the £6m signing of Jota from Brentford.
??#WelcomeJota #BCFC pic.twitter.com/dsJCZNHFBy
— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) August 31, 2017
19.12: Tottenham are reportedly in talks to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes…
19.05: A departure at Arsenal as Lucas Perez ends his Emirates Stadium nightmare….
Good luck at @RCDeportivo this season, @LP10oficial https://t.co/WKcsrvFzzU
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 31, 2017
19.01: More on Mbappe….the “obligation to buy clause” in the striker’s loan deal from Monaco will see PSG pay £166m for the player next summer – making the deal the second biggest transfer of all time…. It’s approximately a £360m outlay on two players when you take into account the Neymar deal too!
18.49: Crystal Palace have agreed a £26m deal with Liverpool to sign Mamadou Sakho. The French defender is currently en route to London to finalise the switch….
18.46: Dwight Gayle looks set to stay at Newcastle this window after a potential deal to join Fulham broke down.
18.44: Newcastle’s bid to sign Matt Targett appears to be off amid reports the Magpies have been unable to strike a deal.
18.35: PSG have confirmed the arrival of Kylian Mbappe on a season-long loan with an “obligation to buy”.
Paris Saint-Germain are thrilled to announce the signing of Kylian Mbappé! ? #BienvenueKylian pic.twitter.com/dOLX2YpP7x
— PSG English (@PSG_English) August 31, 2017
18.22: A new arrival for Fulham….
CONFIRMED: Yohan Mollo joins #FFC in a deal which could see the player at the Club for the next two years ✍️
? https://t.co/PKws3SDkvZ pic.twitter.com/Ev8XezP0my
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 31, 2017
18.14: A signing for Watford, with Marvin Zeegelaar arriving on a reported £3m deal from Sporting Lisbon.
✍️ | #watfordfc is delighted to confirm the signing of defender Marvin Zeegelaar on a four-year deal.
➡️ https://t.co/RPMhVZyS4w pic.twitter.com/pq5qztSBJf
— Watford FC (@WatfordFC) August 31, 2017
18.12: Davide Zappacosta has just departed from Italy with a private flight to London to complete Chelsea deal. The Torino full-back is expected to cost €25m.
18.00: An update on our earlier exclusive….
Told Matt Targett is keen on Newcastle loan, talks progressing. Should happen.
— Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) August 31, 2017
17.46: Arsenal’s bid to sign Thomas Lemar is OFF. Read why here….
17.36: Borussia Dortmund have signed Jadon Sancho from Man City. The 17-year-old has moved for a fee of around £8m
17.34: Former Man Utd winger Nani has finalised his move to Lazio.
#BemvindoNani ⚪️?@luisnani è un nuovo calciatore de #LaPrimaSquadraDellaCapitale
✍️ https://t.co/oyYwGUgJvb pic.twitter.com/UpPR9DTx4D
— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) August 31, 2017
17.29: Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Lewis McGugan has left the club by mutual consent. Free signing for anyone late in the day….?
17.20: All is not well at Arsenal.
Whoever leaves or whoever comes, AFC is still a great club❤️. Unfortunately there's a monkeys tea party going on upstairs ?
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 31, 2017
17.08: WBA have signed young Chelsea defender Kyle Jameson.
Welcome to the Baggies, @K_Jameson5!#WBAhttps://t.co/YcrOcq7MrO
— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 31, 2017
17.00: The Guardian report that Alexis Sanchez staying at Arsenal because they have run out of time to sign Thomas Lemar.
16.52: TEAMtalk can reveal Sunderland have agreed a loan deal with Bournemouth for Marc Wilson. They have beaten WBA, Brighton and Hull to him.
16.40: TEAMtalk understands Lamine Kone is being lined up by Crystal Palace in a last ditch move from Sunderland on deadline day. West Brom also keen.
16.33: Man City youngster Jadon Sancho has joined Dortmund on loan.
? Der BVB verpflichtet Toptalent Jadon #Sancho (17) von @ManCity! // Borussia Dortmund sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester City! pic.twitter.com/sQdseX0ulO
— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) August 31, 2017
16.19: Is this pic genuine?
Looks like #Sanchez to #ManCity is a done deal.#Arsenal #DeadlineDay https://t.co/5kSYnPbPSV pic.twitter.com/81m2UXSgIU
— Calciomercatocom(En) (@CmdotCom_En) August 31, 2017
16.15: Monaco and Arsenal have agreed a fee for Lemar; it’s now done to the player to decide if he fancies The Emirates, says The Telegraph. Sky Sports say the bid is £92m!
16.08: Tottenham are discussing a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, say Sky Sports.
16.04: The Sun are reporting that Jose Mourinho is trying to land Willian from Chelsea before 11pm.
15.48: Alexis Sanchez has liked a tweet saying: “Breaking @Alexis_Sanchez is staying at @Arsenal.
15.15: Liverpool striker Divock Origi joins Wolfsburg on loan.
Good luck, @DivockOrigi!
Striker joins Wolfsburg on season-long loan: https://t.co/S4MDA3FffX pic.twitter.com/Z4oLyMBUVe
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 31, 2017
14.46: Burnley have signed Huddersfield striker Nahki Wells.
TRANSFER: Best of luck to @nahkiwells who has today left #htafc to join @BurnleyOfficial for an undisclosed fee https://t.co/WMDWTL4N5w (AT) pic.twitter.com/63QIbQkawK
— Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) August 31, 2017
14.42: Crystal Palace agree £18m deal for Man City’s Eliaquim Mangala, claim the Daily Mail.
14.32: Chelsea to sign Davide Zappacosta from Torino for €25m, according to reports from Italy.
14.29: Stoke midfielder Giannelli Imbula has joined Toulouse on loan.
OFFICIEL – Giannelli #Imbula défendra les couleurs du TFC cette saison !#Mercato
→ https://t.co/hwz5uhXQrz pic.twitter.com/FScRE47m1M
— Toulouse FC (@ToulouseFC) August 31, 2017
14.24: Jamie Carragher not too impressed by getting cut off on Sky…??
I LOVE THIS SO MUCH. Jamie Carragher sums up the transfer window. Someone please turn this into a GIF for me. pic.twitter.com/yHrporE7zP
— George Caulkin (@CaulkinTheTimes) August 31, 2017
14.08: TEAMtalk can reveal Birmingham City have made an audacious bid to land Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.
14.04: Swansea sign Renato Sanches on a season-long loan.
Welcome to @SwansOfficial, Renato Sanches… ??
The @FCBayern midfielder joins us on a season-long loan: https://t.co/kXiTpqIdgw pic.twitter.com/fLCjIfSxYL
— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 31, 2017
14.01: ??
? ? BREAKING | Too late @FCBarcelona, we got there first!#WelcomePhil pic.twitter.com/gpeJcgJ8DK
— Nantwich Town FC (@TheDabbers) August 31, 2017
14.00: Sentinel reporting that Bojan is poised to go to Alaves on loan.
13.46: TEAMtalk understands Brighton and Hull City are challenging West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland for signing of Bournemouth’s Marc Wilson.
13.43: Watford have signed Greece international goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis on a season-long loan from Udinese.
13.31: Sky Sports claiming Bayern Munich have rejected a bid from Chelsea for defender Rafinha.
13.25: Guillem Balague, who infamously got the Neymaredeal completely wrong says Alexis Sanchez is close to signing for City for £55m + £5m. Arsenal asked for few hours to sign Thomas Lemar, which they confident they are going to do…
13.23: Reports in Spain claim Lucas Perez will join Deportivo La Coruna.
13.20: ??
Using your mobile for #DeadlineDay updates? You'll have twice as many points as Arsenal if we catch you doing it at the wheel. ? #DontRiskIt pic.twitter.com/doBzoQMoiC
— Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) August 31, 2017
We are delighted to announce the signing of @Serge_aurier from Paris Saint-Germain. ✍️ #WelcomeAurier pic.twitter.com/VUwvROyUK4
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 31, 2017
Welcome, @Alex_OxChambo! ? pic.twitter.com/joYm7hvK3m
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 31, 2017
11.50: We’re still waiting for official confirmation of Liverpool’s deal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain in red ?? pic.twitter.com/AUec7XTShV
— Anfield Leak (@AnfieldLeak) August 31, 2017
11.46: Everton have rejected a loan inquiry from West Ham United for Kevin Mirallas; they want a permanent deal, say the BBC.
11.45: The BBC are reporting that there is a possibility Burnley will sign Aaron Lennon from Everton today.
11.41: Germany coach Joachim Low has had his say on Julian Draxler and it’s not good news for Arsenal…
11.35: Chelsea striker Loic Remy is in talks with Las Palmas over a move to the La Liga side, report Sky Sports.
11.31: The Sun claim Riyad Mahrez is on the verge of £45m move to Chelsea after flying to London.
11.25: ESPN report that Arsenal striker Lucas Perez has emerged as a target for Marseille.
11.22: Chelsea have made a new bid worth over £30m for Danny Drinkwater, claims The Telegraph.
10.56: Everton want Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, says The Telegraph.
10.51: Leicester have rejected a £25m bid from Bournemouth for winger Demarai Gray, claim Sky Sports.
10.46: The Telegraph also claim Newcastle are back in for Arsenal forward Lucas Perez.
10.43: Julian Draxler to Arsenal is gathering pace. Arsene Wenger has revived his interest in the PSG man, who may be allowed to leave, according to the Telegraph.
10.40: Palace have agreed a fee with Everton for the permanent transfer of Oumar Niasse, TEAMtalk understands.
10.37: Manchester City have received a bid of more than £20m for defender Eliaquim Mangala from Crystal Palace, report Press Association Sport.
10.29: Could Man Utd go back in for Ivan Perisic?
10.28: Juventus are not giving up on Liverpool midfielder Emre Can…
10.22: Leicester are lining up a replacement for Danny Drinkwater, who looks set to go to Chelsea. Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva is rated at £22m and Leicester are keen, claim the Mirror.
10.15: Ryan Shawcross has signed a new contract, committing him to Stoke until at least 2021.
#SCFC are delighted to announce that skipper Ryan Shawcross has signed a new 4-year contract, committing him to the club until at least 2021 pic.twitter.com/sLQIKSpFW2
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 31, 2017
10.13: Leeds United announce the signing of forward Pawel Cibicki from Swedish side Malmo FF.
? New signing Pawel Cibicki checks out the Elland Road pitch for the first time, on which he will wear the number 22 shirt pic.twitter.com/57Xp5bsaN7
— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 31, 2017
10.11: TEAMtalk understands Rangers have made an enquiry to Aston Villa about a deal for their former star Ross McCormack Sunderland are still in talks with Villa about a deal for the ex-Leeds man, who is desperate to leave Villa Park before the window closes.
10.05: TEAMtalk understands Fabian Delph was offered to West Brom as part of the Jonny Evans deal, but he has rejected them and Stoke City, he wants to stay and fight.
10.04: It had to be…
AND IT'S ONLY 8.53AM. pic.twitter.com/VqQWtJgOWn
— Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) August 31, 2017
10.00: Looks like Llorente is on the move, but not to Chelsea. Tottenham are reported to have had a bid accepted for the Spain hitman.
9.50: Not exactly transfer related but Liverpool fans can read Dave Tindall’s latest edition of Red Letter right here…
9.30: This window’s Peter Odemwingie looks set to be poor old Riyad Mahrez. He’s sat in an airport and there have been reports of no new bids for him.
9.25: We understand that Crystal Palace are set to beat arch-rivals Brighton to the signing of Oumar Niasse after they agreed a deal with Everton.
9.15: Kane is on the move, but not that one. WBA youngster Kane Wilson has joined Exeter on loan.
9.08: Our Deadline Day Paper Talk is out and you can check it out right here…
8.50: A bit more news on Riyad Mahrez. He is currently at a Paris airport, crazily waiting to find where his next destination will be – although it is believed that Arsenal are NOT in the running to sign the Algerian.
8.35: We can exclusively reveal that Newcastle are in talks to sign Southampton defender Matt Targett.
8.20: Some potential GOOD news for Arsenal fans, it looks like Shkodran Mustafi’s move to Inter Milan has broken down and he is staying put.
8.10: Former Man Utd winger Nani won’t be getting in a state on deadline day after looking like he’s completed his move from Valencia to Lazio early.
.@luisnani is here! ?? pic.twitter.com/65n8feAXfX
— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) August 31, 2017
8.05: No confirmed transfers as yet but here’s an interesting little rumour doing the rounds: Tottenham to hijack Chelsea’s move for Fernando Llorente. Wonder what Vincent Janssen would make of that!
7.45: It’s Pepe Reina’s 35th birthday today. How about a nice move to PSG for the Napoli goalkeeper? It’s certainly been mooted.
7.35: Reports today are claiming that Alexis Sanchez will only be allowed to leave Arsenal if the Gunners complete a deal for PSG’s Julian Draxler.
7.30: These bad boys will be busy today…
7.17: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set for his medical ahead of a proposed £40m move from Arsenal to Liverpool. Watch this space…
7.13: Riyad Mahrez has been given permission to leave the Algeria squad and return to Europe to “formalise his transfer to his new club” but no mention of what the club could be. Roma, Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked.
7.02: Missed any deals this summer? You can check our completed list of all the ins and outs in the Premier League right here.
7.00: Welcome along to our live blog. There’s still plenty of business to be wrapped today after what has already proven a massive summer for clubs in both the Premier League and around Europe. Make sure you stick with us for all the deals and rumours as they break….