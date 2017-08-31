Transfer Deadline Day LIVE – United make move for Chelsea man; Arsenal agree £92m fee

The summer transfer window slams shut at 11pm on Thursday evening. Keep up to date with all the done deals and transfer rumours as they happen with our live blog.

17.00: The Guardian report that Alexis Sanchez staying at Arsenal because they have run out of time to sign Thomas Lemar.

16.52: TEAMtalk can reveal Sunderland have agreed a loan deal with Bournemouth for Marc Wilson. They have beaten WBA, Brighton and Hull to him.

16.40: TEAMtalk understands Lamine Kone is being lined up by Crystal Palace in a last ditch move from Sunderland on deadline day. West Brom also keen.

16.33: Man City youngster Jadon Sancho has joined Dortmund on loan.

🤝 Der BVB verpflichtet Toptalent Jadon #Sancho (17) von @ManCity! // Borussia Dortmund sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester City! pic.twitter.com/sQdseX0ulO — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) August 31, 2017

16.19: Is this pic genuine?

16.15: Monaco and Arsenal have agreed a fee for Lemar; it’s now done to the player to decide if he fancies The Emirates, says The Telegraph. Sky Sports say the bid is £92m!

16.08: Tottenham are discussing a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, say Sky Sports.

16.04: The Sun are reporting that Jose Mourinho is trying to land Willian from Chelsea before 11pm.

15.48: Alexis Sanchez has liked a tweet saying: “Breaking @Alexis_Sanchez is staying at @Arsenal.

15.15: Liverpool striker Divock Origi joins Wolfsburg on loan.

14.46: Burnley have signed Huddersfield striker Nahki Wells.

14.42: Crystal Palace agree £18m deal for Man City’s Eliaquim Mangala, claim the Daily Mail.

14.32: Chelsea to sign Davide Zappacosta from Torino for €25m, according to reports from Italy.

14.29: Stoke midfielder Giannelli Imbula has joined Toulouse on loan.

14.24: Jamie Carragher not too impressed by getting cut off on Sky…??

I LOVE THIS SO MUCH. Jamie Carragher sums up the transfer window. Someone please turn this into a GIF for me. pic.twitter.com/yHrporE7zP — George Caulkin (@CaulkinTheTimes) August 31, 2017

14.08: TEAMtalk can reveal Birmingham City have made an audacious bid to land Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

14.04: Swansea sign Renato Sanches on a season-long loan.

14.01: ??

14.00: Sentinel reporting that Bojan is poised to go to Alaves on loan.

13.46: TEAMtalk understands Brighton and Hull City are challenging West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland for signing of Bournemouth’s Marc Wilson.

13.43: Watford have signed Greece international goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis on a season-long loan from Udinese.

13.31: Sky Sports claiming Bayern Munich have rejected a bid from Chelsea for defender Rafinha.

13.25: Guillem Balague, who infamously got the Neymaredeal completely wrong says Alexis Sanchez is close to signing for City for £55m + £5m. Arsenal asked for few hours to sign Thomas Lemar, which they confident they are going to do…

13.23: Reports in Spain claim Lucas Perez will join Deportivo La Coruna.

13.20: ??

Using your mobile for #DeadlineDay updates? You'll have twice as many points as Arsenal if we catch you doing it at the wheel. 📵 #DontRiskIt pic.twitter.com/doBzoQMoiC — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) August 31, 2017

12.06: Wilfried Bony will undergo a medical ahead of a return to Swansea, say several sources.

12.05: Brighton have now submitted a loan offer for Tim Krul but there are a couple of others interested, claim the Newcastle Chronicle.

13.02: TEAMtalk understands Swansea are in talks with Barnsley over full-back Andy Yiadom.

12.55: Swansea striker Fernando Llorente is now having a medical at Tottenham, according to the Guardian.

12.51: Everton are in talks with Barcelona for Thomas Vermaelen, say the Daily Mirror.

12.33: Tottenham seal move for Serge Aurier.

We are delighted to announce the signing of @Serge_aurier from Paris Saint-Germain. ✍️ #WelcomeAurier pic.twitter.com/VUwvROyUK4 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 31, 2017

12.28: One in, one out at Liverpool? The Sun report Philippe Coutinho is on his way to Barcelona with the Spanish giants preparing to make an announcement at 7pm this evening. £138m the fee.

12.01: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signs for Liverpool.

12.00: Things are bubbling up nicely on deadline day – but will Alexis Sanchez, Fernando Llorente, Riyad Mahrez and co stay or go?

11.50: We’re still waiting for official confirmation of Liverpool’s deal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain in red 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/AUec7XTShV — Anfield Leak (@AnfieldLeak) August 31, 2017

11.46: Everton have rejected a loan inquiry from West Ham United for Kevin Mirallas; they want a permanent deal, say the BBC.

11.45: The BBC are reporting that there is a possibility Burnley will sign Aaron Lennon from Everton today.

11.41: Germany coach Joachim Low has had his say on Julian Draxler and it’s not good news for Arsenal…

11.35: Chelsea striker Loic Remy is in talks with Las Palmas over a move to the La Liga side, report Sky Sports.

11.31: The Sun claim Riyad Mahrez is on the verge of £45m move to Chelsea after flying to London.

11.25: ESPN report that Arsenal striker Lucas Perez has emerged as a target for Marseille.

11.22: Chelsea have made a new bid worth over £30m for Danny Drinkwater, claims The Telegraph.

10.56: Everton want Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, says The Telegraph.

10.51: Leicester have rejected a £25m bid from Bournemouth for winger Demarai Gray, claim Sky Sports.

10.46: The Telegraph also claim Newcastle are back in for Arsenal forward Lucas Perez.

10.43: Julian Draxler to Arsenal is gathering pace. Arsene Wenger has revived his interest in the PSG man, who may be allowed to leave, according to the Telegraph.

10.40: Palace have agreed a fee with Everton for the permanent transfer of Oumar Niasse, TEAMtalk understands.

10.37: Manchester City have received a bid of more than £20m for defender Eliaquim Mangala from Crystal Palace, report Press Association Sport.

10.29: Could Man Utd go back in for Ivan Perisic?

10.28: Juventus are not giving up on Liverpool midfielder Emre Can…

10.22: Leicester are lining up a replacement for Danny Drinkwater, who looks set to go to Chelsea. Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva is rated at £22m and Leicester are keen, claim the Mirror.

10.15: Ryan Shawcross has signed a new contract, committing him to Stoke until at least 2021.

#SCFC are delighted to announce that skipper Ryan Shawcross has signed a new 4-year contract, committing him to the club until at least 2021 pic.twitter.com/sLQIKSpFW2 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 31, 2017

10.13: Leeds United announce the signing of forward Pawel Cibicki from Swedish side Malmo FF.

📸 New signing Pawel Cibicki checks out the Elland Road pitch for the first time, on which he will wear the number 22 shirt pic.twitter.com/57Xp5bsaN7 — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 31, 2017

10.11: TEAMtalk understands Rangers have made an enquiry to Aston Villa about a deal for their former star Ross McCormack Sunderland are still in talks with Villa about a deal for the ex-Leeds man, who is desperate to leave Villa Park before the window closes.

10.05: TEAMtalk understands Fabian Delph was offered to West Brom as part of the Jonny Evans deal, but he has rejected them and Stoke City, he wants to stay and fight.

10.04: It had to be…

10.00: Looks like Llorente is on the move, but not to Chelsea. Tottenham are reported to have had a bid accepted for the Spain hitman.

9.50: Not exactly transfer related but Liverpool fans can read Dave Tindall’s latest edition of Red Letter right here…

9.30: This window’s Peter Odemwingie looks set to be poor old Riyad Mahrez. He’s sat in an airport and there have been reports of no new bids for him.

9.25: We understand that Crystal Palace are set to beat arch-rivals Brighton to the signing of Oumar Niasse after they agreed a deal with Everton.

9.15: Kane is on the move, but not that one. WBA youngster Kane Wilson has joined Exeter on loan.

9.08: Our Deadline Day Paper Talk is out and you can check it out right here…

8.50: A bit more news on Riyad Mahrez. He is currently at a Paris airport, crazily waiting to find where his next destination will be – although it is believed that Arsenal are NOT in the running to sign the Algerian.

8.35: We can exclusively reveal that Newcastle are in talks to sign Southampton defender Matt Targett.

8.20: Some potential GOOD news for Arsenal fans, it looks like Shkodran Mustafi’s move to Inter Milan has broken down and he is staying put.

8.10: Former Man Utd winger Nani won’t be getting in a state on deadline day after looking like he’s completed his move from Valencia to Lazio early.

8.05: No confirmed transfers as yet but here’s an interesting little rumour doing the rounds: Tottenham to hijack Chelsea’s move for Fernando Llorente. Wonder what Vincent Janssen would make of that!

7.45: It’s Pepe Reina’s 35th birthday today. How about a nice move to PSG for the Napoli goalkeeper? It’s certainly been mooted.

7.35: Reports today are claiming that Alexis Sanchez will only be allowed to leave Arsenal if the Gunners complete a deal for PSG’s Julian Draxler.

7.30: These bad boys will be busy today…

7.17: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set for his medical ahead of a proposed £40m move from Arsenal to Liverpool. Watch this space…

7.13: Riyad Mahrez has been given permission to leave the Algeria squad and return to Europe to “formalise his transfer to his new club” but no mention of what the club could be. Roma, Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked.

7.02: Missed any deals this summer? You can check our completed list of all the ins and outs in the Premier League right here.

7.00: Welcome along to our live blog. There’s still plenty of business to be wrapped today after what has already proven a massive summer for clubs in both the Premier League and around Europe. Make sure you stick with us for all the deals and rumours as they break….