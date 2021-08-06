Transfer deadline emerges as Arsenal threaten to scupper Tottenham deal

Bologna's Takehiro Tomiyasu passes the ball in the warm-up before facing Udinese. Stadio Friuli May 2021

Arsenal remain in the transfer hunt for Tottenham-linked Bologna centre-back Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to the latest reports.

Spurs have had the strongest links with a move for the 22-year-old centre-back. In fact, Tottenham and Bologna have supposedly reached an ‘agreement in principle’ over the deal. However, the fee remains the issue and the London club have reportedly prepared an increased bid to end the impasse.

Still, Arsenal received mentions as having interest in Tomiyasu early in July.

According to Corriere dello Sport, that remains the case. Indeed, the Gunners have continued talks with the player’s entourage in the background, with the potential of making a firm move.

Boss Mikel Arteta has already bolstered his defence with £50million ex-Brighton man Ben White.

But like his north London rival Nuno Espirito Santo, he could fund two new additions at the back.

Regardless, Bologna and Tomiyasu’s agents have no major preference as to where his future lies. They want to secure the Japan international a dream move to the Premier League, at any club.

As well as sealing the player’s ideal transfer, Bologna know either Spurs or Arsenal will give them a handsome fee.

TEAMtalk: Euro Paper Talk Jason Thornton and Matthew Briggs from TEAMtalk discuss all the latest gossip from around the football world, including Chelsea's pursuit to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, Manchester United's reported interest in signing both Saul Niguez and Erling Haaland, Arsenal's potential move for Ajax's Andre Onana and Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba's possible move away from the Camp Nou.

Still, Bologna do have some degree of urgency over a deal. Corriere dello Sport adds that they have set a loose deadline of August 20 for Tomiyasu to resolve his future.

He has now returned from the Olympic Games in his home country and can continue his transfer dealings.

Spurs eye Tomiyasu, Romero transfers

New Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is hoping to welcome Tomiyasu in alongside Cristian Romero.

The Atalanta central defender is closing in on his transfer and has spoken of what convinced him to move there.

He said: “I thank them, from the first day they were interested in me. I liked the project they have for me and so I chose Tottenham for this.

“Now I have to answer on the pitch, but first I want to thank all of Bergamo and Atalanta, the Percassi family and all my teammates.

“The coach who made me grow in a way that I never would have thought, I say thank you to everyone.”

