Manchester United have pinpointed the player they firmly believe can transform their midfield in a stunning January transfer window swoop, while Tottenham Hotspur are are ready to make a Harry Kane ‘statement of intent’, and Chelsea have been boosted in their bid to sign an elite new keeper – all in this week’s exclusive TEAMtalk Transfer Debrief.

Man Utd nail down their ultimate midfield signing

It’s no secret that Manchester United are in the hunt for at least one new central midfielder in January and, after nailing it down to four options on their radar, TEAMtalk can reveal that Adam Wharton has emerged at the very top of that list.

As revealed by our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher, the name generating the most buzz at Old Trafford when it comes to upgrading Ruben Amorim’s engine room is the Crystal Palace and England star.

The 21-year-old talent has impressed with his composure on the ball and tactical intelligence, drawing comparisons to a young Declan Rice.

Sources close to Man Utd reveal that Wharton is “loved” by Amorim’s staff, who see him as a perfect fit for their system.

However, prising him away from Selhurst Park mid-season won’t come cheap. Palace, buoyed by Wharton’s form in their push for European spots, would demand at least £70million.

In terms of the trio of other names also being monitored by Man Utd transfer chiefs, they include Borussia Dortmund’s Jobe Bellingham, Brighton star Carlos Baleba and FC Porto standout Victor Froholdt.

Tottenham going all in on ‘statement’ Kane return

Tottenham are gearing up for a blockbuster move to bring Harry Kane back to north London next summer, aiming to reunite with their former star striker, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 32-year-old England captain, currently at Bayern Munich, is eager to return to the Premier League to chase Alan Shearer’s all-time scoring record of 260 goals. Kane, with 213 Premier League goals, believes he can surpass the milestone with a few productive seasons at Tottenham.

Sources close to the club indicate that Tottenham’s owners, ENIC, are prepared to break the bank to secure Kane’s signature, covering his hefty release clause and matching his substantial wages.

The move is seen as a ‘statement of intent’ from the Lewis family, who are keen to deliver a marquee signing to boost Spurs’ ambitions under Thomas Frank. The Danish manager has revitalised the squad, and Kane’s return could propel Tottenham into serious contention for silverware.

Spurs are not the only interested suitor, though, with Man Utd also one to watch when it comes to Kane’s future. However, their chances hinge on them once again showing they are capable of challenging at the top end of the table, following their struggles under Erik ten Hag and now Ruben Amorim.

Chelsea hopes grow over elite keeper signing

Chelsea are growing in hope that goalkeeper Mike Maignan will not agree a new contract with AC Milan, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones.

Discussions remain open between Maignan’s representatives and Milan officials as both sides attempt to determine whether an agreement can be reached for him to extend his stay at San Siro. While manager Max Allegri is happy with the French international, Milan are understood to have financial limits on what they can offer in a new deal, which could open the door for a potential exit.

At the same time, Milan are believed to be quietly exploring alternative goalkeeping options in case Maignan does not commit his future to the club. That has encouraged Chelsea, who have identified him as their number one target to give them new resolve.

A move in the current season remains unlikely but Chelsea are adopting a patient strategy as they monitor developments in Italy. Club sources are optimistic that if Maignan does decide against renewing with Milan, they will be well placed to make a serious move when the door opens.

Rangers close on Muscat / LaLiga duo scrap for Munoz / Raskin wanted by Spurs and more…

As TEAMtalk have been right on top of from the very start, thanks to our insider Fraser Fletcher, Rangers are now finalising the appointment of Kevin Muscat as their new head coach, with negotiations nearing completion for the former Ibrox star to take charge.

Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz has emerged as a prime target for LaLiga heavyweights Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, with sources confirming both clubs are “huge fans” of the Colombia international.

Manchester United are once again expected to block Kobbie Mainoo from leaving the club in January, if he seeks a move. The midfielder requested a loan switch in the summer and his camp are understood to have fielded roughly a DOZEN enquiries.

Tottenham are the latest club to express interest in signing Rangers and Belgium ace Nico Raskin, sources have revealed to us, and with the cost of a potential move likely to set a new transfer record at Ibrox.

In a bold move to solidify their squad and send a clear message to competitors worldwide, Chelsea are gearing up for negotiations to extend and enhance the contract of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo.

West Ham are preparing to move for a younger striker in January as they look to inject fresh energy into their attack, sources have revealed to us.

Sunderland are to give careful consideration to the idea of re-signing Chelsea striker Marc Guiu in January, with the Wearsiders not entirely convinced and with some feeling they should prioritise elsewhere, sources can confirm.

