A top Premier League manager is ready to jump ship and replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, and Thomas Frank has convinced his Tottenham Hotspur bosses to hand a new contract to one of his key players – all in this week’s exclusive TEAMtalk Transfer Debrief.

Julian Alvarez could have his ‘head turned’ by Liverpool

Liverpool signed Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike in the summer transfer window and are well stocked in the striker department, but Julian Alvarez could still be tempted to make the switch to Anfield.

Alvarez left Manchester City for Atletico Madrid in 2024 and has done well for the Spanish club, scoring 36 goals and delivering 11 assists in 65 appearances.

However, there have been murmurs that the Argentina international striker is not entirely happy in the Spanish capital, with Atletico manager Diego Simeone not always letting him finish matches.

Liverpool have been linked with Alvarez, with Barcelona eyeing the striker as a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, exclusively revealed on October 2 that although Liverpool are not actively working on a deal for Alvarez, the striker could have his ‘head turned’ should the defending Premier League champions make a bid for him.

On the prospect of Liverpool and Barcelona making moves for Alvarez, Jones said: “When he hits the sort of form from the last few games, he feels too important to Atleti to lose – and they will not lose him in January.

“But they have to show a real appreciation for him because we have seen from his time at Man City that he can have his head turned by other clubs and leave in a relatively unexpected manner.

“You can never rule out that happening again when you consider the clubs who are being linked with him.

“But it must be clear that nothing is in the works right now. At the moment there is no problem between the parties, he is settled, and he is not thinking about going anywhere for this season.”

Staying on the subject of Liverpool, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on September 26 that Liverpool are planning to bid for Marc Guehi in the January transfer window.

With Giovanni Leoni suffering a long-term injury, there is a sense of urgency at Liverpool to bring in a new centre-back.

The Merseyside club were close to a deal for Guehi in the summer transfer window, with a deal having been agreed with Crystal Palace and the England international having undergone a medical, too.

However, Palace pulled the plug late on deadline day after they failed to get a replacement for Guehi.

The problem that Liverpool now face with Guehi is that, with the defender set to become a free agent next summer, the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona are also showing interest in him.

Andoni Iraola views Man Utd as ‘dream opportunity’

The major talking point in the Premier League over the past seven or so days was the future of Ruben Amorim as the Manchester United boss.

Man Utd have been dire under Amorim this season, with the Red Devils stranded in 14th place in the Premier League table at the moment.

The football that the Red Devils have played has not been pretty, with Amorim’s refusal to move away from his 3-4-2-1 formation not sitting well with the Old Trafford faithful.

Although the Red Devils are keeping faith in Amorim for now, we understand that things could change should Man Utd lose to Sunderland in the Premier League this weekend, with the two-week international break coming up.

A source at Man Utd exclusively told TEAMtalk: “He [Amorim] looks knackered, he knows it’s not working.”

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, broke the major exclusive on October 1 about Andoni Iraola’s stance on replacing Amorim as the Man Utd boss.

Although Iraola ‘loves Bournemouth’, he is ‘ready to take the next step’ in his managerial career and views Man Utd as ‘a dream opportunity to test himself at the highest level’.

Iraola, though, is not the only manager that Man Utd chiefs are looking at should they eventually decide to sack Amorim.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is another candidate, while Dean Jones exclusively reported on October 3 that Man Utd ‘admire’ Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi, too.

Thomas Frank key in Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur agreement

Fraser Fletcher also exclusively reported on October 2 that Tottenham Hotspur have reached a deal with Rodrigo Bentancur to extend his stay at the north London club, which has now been confirmed by the Premier League club.

Bentancur was out of contract at Tottenham at the end of the season, and he has now signed a new long-term deal.

It was Thomas Frank who played a big role in the deal, with the Tottenham boss massively pushing the club to convince the Uruguay international midfielder to continue his career at last season’s Europa League winners.

However, just because Bentancur has put pen to paper on fresh terms does not mean that Spurs are not actively pursuing a new midfielder.

Dean Jones reported on October 2 that Tottenham are among three clubs chasing Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney.

Fulham are in the race, too, but Tottenham and Man Utd are ahead of the Cottagers in the pursuit of the 23-year-old.

Tottenham, though, have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Nathan Collins, with Jones reporting on September 29 that Brentford will not sell him in the January transfer window.

Arsenal target record-breaking star, Enzo Fernandez sale and more

Arsenal are among the clubs keen on record-breaking Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora, with Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona also taking a shine to him.

Fulham have a top young midfielder in Josh King, and Liverpool are showing interest in the latest exciting academy product of the London club.

Brighton and Hove Albion are aware of increasing interest in Yankuba Minteh, with his early-season form attracting attention from Premier League rivals.

Crystal Palace are in pole position for Flamengo forward Wallace Yan, but last season’s FA Cup winners are facing stiff competition.

James Ward-Prowse’s future at West Ham United looks bleak, with new manager Nuno not considering him an important part of his plans.

Manchester City are targeting an ambitious move for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, but the Premier League club face the threat of Spanish and European giants Real Madrid.

Despite rumours elsewhere, TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are not considering hiring Gareth Southgate as their new manager should they sack Amorim.

Tottenham are keeping tabs on FC Porto forward Samu Aghehowa, as manager Thomas Frank looks to strengthen their options in attack in the January transfer window.

Kobbie Mainoo could make a big decision on his Man Utd future this weekend if Amorim does not use him in his starting line-up against Sunderland.

Arsenal are unlikely to do any business in the January transfer window, unless there are injuries.

Everton manager David Moyes wants to sign a right-back in the January transfer window.

Despite signing Senne Lammens in the summer of 2025, Man Utd are keen on a deal for Mike Maignan, but there is interest in the AC Milan goalkeeper from Chelsea, too.

Man Utd also plan to raid Brighton and Hove Albion for Carlos Baleba in 2026, even if they sack Amorim and bring in a new manager.

Leeds United are planning to sign Brazilian winger Gustavo Prado, but there is competition from another Premier League club.

Chelsea are willing to sell Enzo Fernandez to Real Madrid next summer, but the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup winners will not do so on the cheap.

Jose Mourinho wants to sign former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema for his new club Benfica, with the Frenchman’s stance on leaving Al-Ittihad also coming to light.

Dean Saunders has told TEAMtalk the risky strategy for Liverpool in finding long-term replacements for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

After learning that Savinho wants to stay at Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur have targeting AS Monaco and France international star Maghnes Akliouche.

Rangers are interested in Kilmarnock star David Watson, but there is ‘fierce’ competition.