Transfer Debrief: Liverpool target Bundesliga sensation; Man Utd masterclass signing; Tottenham move for £40m ‘leader’

A highly-rated Bundesliga sensation could be on his way to Liverpool as Anfield scouts continue to be wowed, Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of a top midfield talent who was first identified by former sporting director Dan Ashworth, and this week’s exclusive Transfer Debrief also has details on a Tottenham Hotspur move for a standout Brighton star.

Liverpool scouts push to sign explosive Salah successor

First up, we brought you news of Liverpool’s hierarchy being encouraged by club scouts to push through a January deal for RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande, with the Reds actively looking into a potential deal.

Diomande has exploded onto the Bundesliga scene this season following his summer move from Spanish minnows Leganes, when plenty of eyebrows were raised over Leipzig paying his €20million release clause.

Those eyebrows are even higher now given how Diomande has emerged as one of the most wanted young prospects in the world, having notched four goals and two assists from nine starts while also earning an Ivory Coast call-up at just 19 years of age.

Our insider Graeme Bailey confirms that almost every major club in Europe is on his trail, aside from Liverpool. Indeed, Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have all watched the midfielder closely, whilst Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have all been alerted to his progress since he arrived in Germany.

However, we can reveal that Liverpool are the most prominent and we can confirm their scouting department are pushing the club’s hierarchy to get a deal in place.

Man Utd step up pursuit of ‘must-sign’ midfielder

Manchester United have stepped up their interest in highly-rated Olympiacos midfielder Christos Mouzakitis, with club scouts making regular checks on the 18-year-old this season.

As per our insider Fraser Fletcher, the Red Devils are the latest elite club to place the Greek teenager firmly on their radar, joining a growing list of Europe’s top sides monitoring one of the continent’s most promising young talents.

Mouzakitis is a versatile central midfielder who is more than comfortable in both defensive and box-to-box roles, having already broken into Olympiacos’ first team despite his tender age.

Sources in Greece indicate that Olympiacos are resigned to losing their academy product within the next 18 months. And while the club have no desire to sell their prized asset mid-season, they are bracing themselves for formal approaches as early as the January transfer window for a player who first flagged up for United by former sporting director Dan Ashworth.

A departure in the summer of 2026 is now considered the most likely outcome, with the Piraeus outfit keen to maximise their return on a player they rate as a potential €30-40million asset once he gains further senior experience.

Tottenham set sights on standout Brighton ‘leader’

Tottenham have continued to monitor Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke through the opening stages of the season, with sources revealing how a potential £40million bid could be incoming for 2026.

Spurs explored a move for the Dutch centre-back last summer and we’ve been told that he remains a player of interest as the club considers strengthening its defensive options during the 2026 winter and summer windows.

Van Hecke has played every minute of Brighton’s Premier League campaign so far and the club would be keen to secure him on a longer-term contract.

The 25-year-old centre-back, who scored twice in Tuesday night’s 4–3 defeat to Aston Villa, is currently under contract until the summer of 2027.

Insider Dean Jones has confirmed to us that Tottenham have become increasingly open to adding new names to their recruitment lists, with sporting directors Johan Lange and Fabio Paratici preparing for an ambitious period of squad investment.

Salah future / Semenyo latest / Spurs keeper chase / Barca hunt Guehi and much more…

Liverpool have no plans whatsoever to part ways with Mohamed Salah in the January transfer window despite his struggles so far this season, sources have told TEAMtalk.

We also understand that Barcelona have made two formal approaches to Marc Guehi’s representatives in the past fortnight, intensifying their efforts to lure the Crystal Palace captain to the Camp Nou and land a brutal transfer blow to Liverpool.

Sticking with Arne Slot’s men, Liverpool and Chelsea have both checked in with Joel Ordonez’s camp in recent weeks as they consider making a move in January, and both the player and his club are ready to accept a winter window move, TEAMtalk understands.

On the manager front, Liverpool have no plans at the moment to approach Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, despite increasing pressure on Arne Slot, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Fabrizio Romano reveals whether the defending Premier League champions have made contact with Jurgen Klopp.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are starting to believe that it will be worth paying the January premium for Antoine Semenyo – though a sizeable dilemma is now presenting itself to Ruben Amorim ahead of the January transfer window.

United could also be boosted in their efforts to land Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, who are eyeing up a move for former Liverpool star Tyler Morton as his potential replacement.

Brentford, meanwhile, have dismissed suggestions that Igor Thiago could be allowed to leave the club in January, with four Premier League sides seriously looking into signing him – including Tottenham and Newcastle.

As for Spurs, they are working hard on prospective goalkeeper targets heading into 2026 and one they are huge admirers of is Brighton & Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have no intention of parting company with Tino Livramento in the January transfer window or anytime soon, sources have told us, as the full-back’s latest comments on the St. James’ Park faithful shed light on his desire.

Chelsea are looking to beat a number of Premier League rivals, including Manchester United, to the signing of African striker starlet Loukman Tapsoba, we understand.

The Blues and Manchester City are set to miss out on the signing of Johannes Moser, despite the Blues and the Cityzens trying their best to convince the Austrian wunderkind to leave his current club FC Liefering.

Santiago Gimenez has been offered to a number of Premier League clubs, including Leeds United and West Ham, ahead of the January window by intermediaries trying to broker a potential deal, we can reveal.

Sunderland are preparing to open to talks with head coach Regis Le Bris as they look to keep him firmly out of the grasp of any interested clubs, with a trio of Premier League sides keen.

Cardiff City face a huge battle to hang onto prized assets Dylan Lawlor and Ronan Kpakio, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea among their admirers.

Juventus sources admit there has not yet been any progress on a fresh agreement with Kenan Yildiz amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Arsenal have quietly placed Michael Olise at the very top of their long-term attacking wishlist, with sources confirming the club are laying the groundwork for a blockbuster £100 million-plus move in the summer of 2026.

Rangers are planning an ambitious triple signing in the January transfer window as new manager Danny Röhl seeks to reshape the squad that has fallen short of expectations this season.

