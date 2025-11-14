Nico Schlotterbeck is wanted by Man Utd, Man City lead the race for Rodrygo, as Tottenham eye Antoine Semenyo

Manchester United are set to battle Liverpool for the signing of a formidable Bundesliga defender in January, Manchester City lead two Premier League rivals in the race for Real Madrid star Rodrygo, while this week’s exclusive Transfer Debrief can reveal that Tottenham have their eye on TWO exciting wingers, one of whom is Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

Man Utd, Liverpool converge on Dortmund ace

Ruben Amorim and Arne Slot share a common priority as the January transfer window approaches: both managers want defensive reinforcements.

Man Utd’s form improved before the international break, but there is still an acknowledgement behind the scenes that they have conceded too many goals this season. With Lisandro Martinez struggling with injuries, the club believes additional cover at the back is essential.

Liverpool, meanwhile, made their need for a new centre-back clear in the summer. They came close to landing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, only for the deal to fall through at the final stages.

The future of Ibrahima Konate remains uncertain, and Slot is thought to be pushing for a new central defender sooner rather than later. Guehi is still high on Liverpool’s list, though the club is exploring alternative options.

On November 11, TEAMtalk revealed that both Man Utd and Liverpool are monitoring Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck ahead of a possible January move.

With the 25-year-old entering the final 18 months of his Dortmund contract, the likelihood of a departure is increasing – raising the prospect of a transfer battle among Europe’s top clubs. Schlotterbeck, a German international known for his commanding presence, crisp passing, and strong reading of the game, has been a key part of Dortmund’s defence since arriving from Freiburg in 2022.

Barcelona have also joined the race for Schlotterbeck, and sources indicate Dortmund value the defender at around €40–50m (£35m–44m / $46m–58m). However, his contract situation could force that price down.

Liverpool’s search for a centre-back may intensify further, especially with Juventus showing serious interest in Konate – another TEAMtalk exclusive revealed on November 10.

Man City lead charge for Real Madrid star Rodrygo

The future of Real Madrid star Rodrygo is set to be a major talking point again in January. Crucially, sources have informed TEAMtalk that the versatile forward is now OPEN to leaving the Bernabeu mid-season.

There is no shortage of interest in the 24-year-old, who has notched 68 goals and 53 assists in 283 appearances for Madrid since joining in 2019.

TEAMtalk revealed on November 12 that Man City, Chelsea and Tottenham have all shown genuine interest in Rodrygo, as his future hangs in the balance.

And despite speculation to the contrary, we understand that Pep Guardiola’s side lead the hunt for the Brazilian, after showing interest in him over the summer.

Chelsea trail the Cityzens in the race and Tottenham, while admirers, are not seriously considering a January bid, making Man City Rodrygo’s most likely destination.

Man City are ready to trigger a €60-80m (£53-£70m / $70-$93m) deal. With wages over €10m (£8.8m / $11.5m) annually within reach and the Premier League his preferred destination, a switch to the Etihad aligns perfectly.

Bayern Munich’s interest in Rodrygo has cooled, meanwhile. Once linked with a €100m (£88m / $116m) bid, the Bavarians have put their trust in Luis Diaz and Michael Olise, with Rodrygo no longer “a topic”, per sources.

Tottenham pushing to sign explosive Prem attacker

Even though Tottenham are unlikely to move for Rodrygo this winter, Thomas Frank remains keen to add to his winger options in the coming transfer windows.

The man at the top of the shortlist is Bournemouth livewire Antoine Semenyo, whose superb form for the Cherries has captured the attention of multiple sides.

As we reported yesterday (November 13), Tottenham are joined by Liverpool in the chase for the 25-year-old.

Spurs have been admirers of Semenyo for longer than Liverpool. They scouted Semenyo extensively during the summer transfer window but balked at Bournemouth’s lofty valuation, which exceeded £70m.

Frank’s side, seeking to add depth behind their strike force, had him high on their wishlist but prioritized other deals. However, their admiration persists, and a renewed push could materialise.

Liverpool’s interest stems from their ongoing squad evolution under Slot. Semenyo’s versatility to operate as a winger or central striker aligns perfectly with the Reds’ high-pressing system.

Insiders claim the Merseyside club has placed him firmly on their radar, viewing him as a long-term investment to complement stars like Mo Salah and Alexander Isak, and potentially replace the former in the long-term.

A battle between the two Premier League sides is set to unravel.

Man Utd’s Mainoo decision / Chelsea want Serie A star / Everton keen on West Ham outcast and more…

Man Utd want to keep Kobbie Mainoo in January but could allow him to leave on loan should they sign a replacement, with Napoli leading the race.

Joshua Zirkzee will get the chance to save his Man Utd career, as he is set to be handed more minutes by Ruben Amorim, with Benjamin Sesko currently injured.

Man Utd are one of 12 clubs interested in Hertha Berlin’s 16-year-old defensive midfielder Kennet Eichhorn, who has a release clause in his contract.

Chelsea are keen on a January move for Como midfielder Nico Paz, with Adam Wharton and Mainoo also on the shortlist.

Along with Semenyo, Tottenham are keen on Lyon winger Malick Fofana and have scouted him extensively over the past year.

Spurs have decided against a January move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who could now pen a contract extension with the Italian side.

Man City have identified Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola as their top target to replace Guardiola. Bayern Munich’s Vincent Kompany is also on the shortlist.

Aston Villa are considering a January swoop for Borussia Dortmund playmaker Julian Brandt, whose contract expires next summer.

Celtic are set to rival Sunderland for the signing of 20-year-old Moroccan midfielder Hossam Essadak.

Everton are considering a shock move for West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse, who has been cut from the Hammers’ squad by Nuno Espirito Santo.

West Ham would reluctantly consider a £75m bid for Lucas Paqueta in January. Ward-Prowse, Niclas Fullkrug, Andy Irving, and Guido Rodriguez are considered expendable.

Celtic have identified Columbus Crew manager Wilfried Nancy as their leading manager target, while Bodo/Glimt’s Kjetil Knutsen and Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna remain on their radar.

Celtic forward Daizen Maeda has asked to leave in January and Brentford and Everton are among his suitors.

Rangers are interested in Genk centre-back Mujaid Sadick and he is open to a move to Ibrox this winter.

Rangers will reluctantly consider offers of £18-20m for Nico Raskin in January, with the midfielder keen to take on a new challenge.

