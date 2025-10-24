Catch up with the latest news from our inside sources

Manchester United have drafted up a five-player shortlist for their midfield ahead of the January transfer window, while Everton are ready to swoop for a Tottenham player set to be sold, and Chelsea have been backed to take advantage of a loan deal for a Barcelona veteran – all in this week’s exclusive Transfer Debrief.

Amorim favourite on five-man Man Utd wishlist

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United are intensifying their search for midfield reinforcements as the January 2026 transfer window approaches, with a Sporting CP star high on the shortlist, TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher has revealed.

Sources indicate that Morten Hjulmand, a 26-year-old Danish midfielder, is “absolutely loved” by Amorim, who coached him at Sporting before joining United.

The pair’s successful collaboration in Lisbon, where Hjulmand anchored a title-winning side with his tenacity and precise passing, makes him a natural fit for Amorim’s vision at Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk understands that United are optimistic about securing Hjulmand for around £50m, despite his £70m release clause, as Sporting may be open to negotiations given their relationship with their former manager.

His addition would provide a robust, versatile presence capable of dictating tempo and shielding the backline, but others are also under consideration.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton remains a top target. The 21-year-old Englishman would command at least £70m mid-season.

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba is also highly rated but deemed “too difficult” for January, with Brighton’s near-£100m valuation and his contract until 2029 posing significant hurdles.

United have also reaffirmed their interest in Jobe Bellingham, who is currently struggling for minutes at Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Porto’s Victor Froholdt is under close watch by United and other European giants.

Tottenham increasingly likely to sell Everton target

An upcoming Tottenham revamp in the final third could result in a big-money forward being sold, and TEAMtalk understands Everton are ready to swoop.

Richarlison – signed from Everton in 2022 for £60m (add-ons included) – is among those labouring in recent weeks and we understand Everton will get the chance to resurrect their interest in the Brazilian in January.

The Toffees are keen to bring a new forward into the squad and are currently exploring options.

Ideally, they would like someone already in the Premier League and one of the names they have considered previously is Richarlison.

Sources at Spurs believe there is a growing possibility he will become available on the market in 2026.

Chelsea to look into Barcelona loan

Chelsea have been backed to take a look at Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as a loan signing in January by TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones.

The goalkeeper position remains a problem for Chelsea and Ter Stegen’s availability could help them plug the gap until they can secure a long-term target next summer.

Jones said: “It would not surprise me if Chelsea looked into getting Ter Stegen on loan for the second half of the season.

“They want to make sure they are well prepared for any big moments and will definitely not want to be caught short in such a key position, which has been a concern already.

“Obviously, he will be swamped with offers, so competing for a spot may not turn out to be something that appeals to him. The wages situation could come into the equation, too.

“But I still think Chelsea will attempt to sign Maignan on a permanent deal, and that would happen in the summer, so getting Ter Stegen in short-term for now could be an option.

“It has become clear that a move from Barca is on the horizon, so let’s see how this opens up.

“Chelsea have definitely had interest in him in recent times and will be fully briefed on his situation ahead of any decision.”

Five-way battle for Real Madrid striker/Arsenal stance on forward/Rangers battle Hearts and more…

Real Madrid striker Endrick is at the centre of a transfer frenzy as the January transfer window approaches, and TEAMtalk understands that West Ham are among five Premier League clubs to have shown interest.

Everton star Iliman Ndiaye’s sensational form this season is attracting interest, and TEAMtalk can reveal that clubs from the Premier League and across Europe have shortlisted him as a top transfer target.

James Garner is the next player Everton are pushing to agree a contract extension with, as speculation mounts over a return to former club Manchester United.

Manchester United’s decision to keep faith in Ruben Amorim as their manager has left one player ‘stuck’ at Old Trafford – despite four Premier League rivals plotting moves.

Chelsea have joined the race for one of Africa’s most exciting players following enquiries made by Tottenham earlier this month – but they also now face competition from three MLS clubs.

West Ham’s stance on selling two vital players in January – which could be one way to fund a rebuild – has been revealed.

Arsenal are delighted with the reaction from Gabriel Martinelli this season and he is now pushing for his first Premier League start since the August 31 clash with Liverpool, as sources continue to insist the Gunners would not consider any offers for the player when the transfer window re-opens.

Rangers and Scottish Premiership title-chasers Hearts are both keen on signing Kilmarnock star David Watson.

