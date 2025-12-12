Mo Salah is ready to TERMINATE his Liverpool contract as he looks to force his way out of Anfield, Manchester United have opened ‘direct talks’ with a European giant over a player sale, and this week’s exclusive Transfer Debrief reveals Chelsea are planning a big move for an in-demand Bundesliga star.

Mo Salah, Liverpool saga takes another twist

Salah could have already played his last game for Liverpool, with sources revealing that his camp are ready to hold talks with the Reds over terminating his contract, in a drastic move.

The 33-year-old, who has been in uncharacteristically poor form this season, told the media that he felt like someone at the club wants him gone and that they had “thrown him under a bus”.

Salah was left out of Liverpool’s squad for their Champions League clash against Inter Milan on Wednesday as a result, and the indications are that he will not return to the fold against Brighton on Saturday, though official confirmation of this is yet to arrive.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey exclusively revealed that Salah’s representatives are set to ask Liverpool to come to a mutual termination over his contract, potentially as soon as January.

The unsavoury situation has drawn comparisons to how Cristiano Ronaldo departed Manchester United in 2022. The Portuguese superstar left Old Trafford after publicly criticising the club, and United refused to tolerate that behaviour as Erik Ten Hag made it clear he did not want him to stay.

Arne Slot has played down suggestions that his relationship with Salah has broken, but as things stand we are a long way from a resolution.

Bailey revealed in a new update yesterday that Salah does not feel the need to apologise to Slot or the club for his controversial comments.

And while the player’s agency seem to have their mind set on him leaving Anfield, Liverpool maintain that he is not going anywhere this winter. At least that is the message they are briefing, for now.

Man Utd in ‘direct talks’ over January transfer

Man Utd could see also lose a player in January, but unlike Liverpool and Salah this exit would be on their own terms.

Our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed that Roma have now opened ‘direct talks’ with the Red Devils over signing Joshua Zirkzee.

The Dutchman has featured in United’s last four Premier League games, but only played six minutes off the bench last time out against Wolves. He is set to fall down the pecking order again once Benjamin Sesko returns from injury.

United’s hierarchy, keen to streamline the attack around Sesko long-term and raise funds for a supporting forward, remain open to offers around €35-40m (£30.6-£35m), or a loan with a mandatory purchase clause.

Roma’s sporting director, Frederic Massara, views Zirkzee as the final piece of an attacking overhaul. Artem Dovbyk has failed to hit expected heights, and Ferguson has struggled, prompting the Giallorossi to potentially pull the trigger early on the Irishman’s loan from Brighton.

While Roma push hardest, they are not alone, with AC Milan, West Ham, Aston Villa and Brighton also keeping tabs on the situation.

Sevilla and PSV Eindhoven complete the chasing pack, though momentum currently lies firmly with Roma.

Chelsea prepare bid for top Bundesliga star

Chelsea are not expected to be crazy busy in the January window, but Enzo Maresca is set on adding a new centre-back to his squad.

The club are now taking steps to achieve this, with TEAMtalk revealing that a bid is set to be launched for highly-rated RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba.

The 22-year-old, capped by France at senior level, has a contract until 2029 but carries release clauses that drop progressively: €80million (£70m) next summer, falling to €65m (£57m) in 2027.

Crucially, sources in Germany indicate Leipzig would listen to offers as low as €60m (£52m) this winter if they fall short of Champions League qualification, opening the door for an immediate move.

Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all admirers of Lukeba, but Chelsea are moving quickly to get ahead of the competition.

We understand the Blues are prepared to bid €55-60m (£48-52m) in the coming weeks and believe personal terms would be straightforward.

Bayern are considered the biggest threat to his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Big Tottenham updates / Chelsea could bring forward striker signing

Tottenham are not optimistic of signing Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in January, despite holding interest in the French international.

Spurs have no plans to sell centre-back Luka Vuskovic, who is currently on loan with Hamburg, amid interest from Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund.

Ivan Toney is highly unlikely to return to the Premier League in January, despite Tottenham, Everton and West Ham holding informal talks with his camp.

Tottenham could sell winger Brennan Johnson next summer if his form doesn’t improve.

Chelsea are considering bringing forward the arrival of Strasbourg striker Emmanuel Emegha forward to January, having already agreed a deal to sign him. He is currently set to arrive next summer.

Chelsea remain very interested in AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and he is keen on the switch to Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham, West Ham, Arsenal, Man Utd, and Man City are all interested in Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown.

Arsenal and Crystal Palace are interested in HNK Rijeka attacking midfielder Toni Fruk.

West Ham and Crystal Palace are interested in Lens centre-back Samson Baidoo.

West Ham are ready to sell midfielder Guido Rodriguez in January, who only joined in the summer. A potential move to South America is on the cards.

West Ham are considering a January move for Rio Ave striker Clayton – the top scorer in Portugal’s Primeira Liga.

Liverpool get Guehi, Semenyo boosts / Man City lead Man Utd in striker race

Antoine Semenyo’s preference is to join Liverpool, in a blow to other interested sides Man Utd, Tottenham and Man City.

Bournemouth have identified Ipswich Town’s Jaden Philogene, or FC Basel’s Philip Otele, as potential replacements for Semenyo.

Liverpool have held talks with the agents of Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, ahead of a potential transfer. Man Utd are also interested.

Liverpool have also held preliminary talks over a move for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who is viewed as a potential replacement for Salah.

Marc Guehi’s preferred next move is still to Liverpool, despite Barcelona holding talks with his camp.

Man City are ready to launch a bid north of £65m for Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento, possibly including add-ons or a player like James Trafford to sweeten the deal.

Man City, Man Utd and Bayern are interested in Trabzonspor midfielder Christ Inao Oulai.

Man City are favourites ahead of Man Utd to sign Brazil’s 17-year-old striker sensation Dell, who has been compared to Erling Haaland.

Napoli are set to make a big push to sign Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in January.