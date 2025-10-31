Tottenham are considering a shock move for Mason Greenwood and are also tracking another former Manchester United star, Ruben Amorim has been given hope of bringing a top midfield target to Old Trafford, while this week’s exclusive Transfer Debrief can reveal Chelsea have overtaken Arsenal in the race for an electric Serie A star.

Mason Greenwood on Tottenham radar

Greenwood, 24, joined Marseille from Manchester United in a move worth around £26.5m, after a year on loan with Getafe.

While he was seen as one of the most gifted players to have broken through at Old Trafford in recent years, serious criminal allegations brought against the player, which were ultimately dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service, left United feeling it would be best if they moved him on.

TEAMtalk understands that the forward, who has notched an impressive eight goals and four assists in 13 appearances this season, could be given an opportunity to return to the Premier League, though his suitors do have reservations about the optics of a potential transfer.

Our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed this week that Tottenham have Greenwood on their radar as they look to bring in a another dynamic player who can drive them forward and add legs.

West Ham United are also in the mix, viewing Greenwood as a player who has the quality to come in and potentially save their season.

However, Barcelona are firmly in the race and considered frontrunners at this stage. Convincing him to leave Marseille may not be straightforward, either, but interest is ramping up his signature, with Tottenham among his suitors.

And interestingly, TEAMtalk confirmed in a separate update that former Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay is another player on Spurs’ shortlist, after being impressed by his form with Napoli.

Newcastle are also interested in the Scotland international.

Man Utd given hope of signing £100m-rated star

Man Utd will prioritise strengthening in midfield in the next two transfer windows and Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is firmly on their radar.

Anderson figures highly on Ruben Amorim’s shortlist alongside the likes of Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba – all of whom will command sizeable transfer fees.

The Red Devils, Tottenham and former club Newcastle are all interested in signing Anderson, who has been one of Forest’s best players since joining in the summer of 2024.

It may take a mammoth bid of over £100m for Forest to consider a January sale.

And in an update this week, TEAMtalk revealed that Anderson is flattered by the interest from the top sides, and would view a move to a club like Man Utd as a significant step forward for his career.

Anderson is fully focused on Forest for now, but his stance gives Man Utd some encouragement as they consider bringing the four-time capped England international to Old Trafford.

Chelsea submit ‘proposal’ for Juventus ace

Chelsea have leapfrogged Arsenal and Real Madrid in the race for Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, by submitting an ‘exciting proposal’ to the supremely talented 20-year-old, TEAMtalk has revealed.

The Blues view Yildiz as the ideal attacking partner for Cole Palmer – dynamic, creative, and capable of playing across the front line. A potential €90m (£79.2m / $104.4m) bid would be the minimum needed, especially after Juve rejected a €70m (£61.6m / $81.2m) approach from Enzo Maresca’s side in the summer.

Yildiz, who can play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward has been in scintillating form, notching three goals and four assists in 12 matches this season, including a crucial penalty in Juventus’s 3-1 victory over Udinese recently.

Arsenal, Real Madrid, Man Utd and Liverpool are all keen on Yildiz, but we understand Chelsea’s proposal puts them ahead of other clubs in the race.

Juventus are trying to tie Yildiz down to a lucrative new contract, but should those talks fail the Blues are poised to swoop in and lure him to Stamford Bridge.

Richarlison eyes Everton return / Celtic manager hunt / Man City star in demand and more…

Richarlison could leave Tottenham and sources have confirmed that he would jump at the opportunity to rejoin former side Everton in January. The Toffees are keen to sign a new forward and they are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Morgan Rogers, Iliman Ndiaye, Nicolas Raskin, Kees Smit, Adam Wharton and Victor Froholdt are all on Spurs’ shortlist as Thomas Frank looks to add another dynamic player.

Tottenham remain keen on Porto striker Samu Aghehowa but have not yet decided whether to move for him in January.

Celtic are pushing to appoint a new permanent manager imminently following the departure of Brendan Rodgers. Kieran McKenna is the top choice, but needs convincing to leave Ipswich. Ange Postecoglou has said no to a return for now, while other candidates Nicky Hayen and Robbie Keane are keen to take charge of the Hoops.

Rodgers, meanwhile, is on Wolves’ shortlist of potential replacements for under-pressure boss Vitor Pereira, and the Northern Irishman is open to a switch to Molineux.

Man Utd maintain that Kobbie Mainoo will NOT be loaned out in January – even if the midfielder pushes for it – with Newcastle, Tottenham and Brentford among the clubs interested.

Crystal Palace are considering a move for Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, who came close to leaving the Etihad over the summer before Pep Guardiola blocked his exit.

Man Utd star Joshua Zirkzee remains on West Ham’s shortlist though they have reservations about a move as they look to add a proven goal scorer in January.

Speculation is mounting that West Ham star Lucas Paqueta could push for a January exit and the Hammers must take this very seriously.

Brentford have given assurances to manager Keith Andrews that they will not sell key players in January amid interest in Kevin Schade and Yehor Yarmoliuk.

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? 💫 Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.