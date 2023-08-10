Transfer delight for Ten Hag as top Bayern star would ‘love’ Man Utd move; Liverpool braced for rejection

A classy Bayern star would ‘love’ to sign for Manchester United and try out the Premier League for the first time, according to a trusted reporter – while rivals Liverpool look set to miss out on his capture.

Bayern defender Benjamin Pavard has been the subject of plenty of speculation in recent months due to his contract situation. His deal with the German giants expires in June 2024 and he appears unwilling to extend it as he searches for a new challenge.

It comes as no surprise that Pavard has been linked with a move to some of England’s biggest and best teams. He is versatile, with the ability to shine as either a centre-half or right-back. And he is also used to winning the most illustrious trophies, having triumphed in competitions such as the World Cup, Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal.

During the height of Bayern’s push to land Kyle Walker, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was eyeing up Pavard as a potential replacement. However, Walker now looks set to remain at the Etihad, which means Pavard is more likely to join either Liverpool or Man Utd.

On July 31, Liverpool were given a boost in their pursuit of the France international after finding out he had been put up for sale by Bayern. Thomas Tuchel’s side have no intention of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

But Liverpool now appear set to lose out on Pavard’s signing to fellow Prem giants Man Utd. On Wednesday, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano revealed how Pavard is on Erik ten Hag’s list of potential replacements for Harry Maguire, who is closing in on a West Ham switch.

Ten Hag likes the look of Pavard, and Man Utd have therefore already held ‘concrete talks’ over his signing. Although, he is also keeping tabs on Jean-Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba.

Romano has now provided an update on Pavard, and it makes for great reading for Man Utd supporters. On Twitter, Romano states that the 27-year-old is ‘open to leaving Bayern’ and is ‘keen’ on joining Man Utd next.

Benjamin Pavard gunning for Man Utd experience

Pavard would ‘love’ the opportunity to represent the Red Devils, given their stature and recent rise under Ten Hag. And a move to Old Trafford would also allow Pavard to fulfil his dream of starring in the Prem, which is currently considered the strongest league in the world.

Romano also provides a bit of an insight into what Ten Hag is thinking about his centre-back options. The manager will ‘soon decide’ on his favourite option between Pavard and Todibo. Tapsoba, meanwhile, is only a ‘backup option’ at this moment in time.

Todibo would clearly jump at the chance to join Man Utd as well. But it would make sense if Man Utd prioritised a bid for Pavard, given how much he wants to play for them and impress in England.

Despite Pavard’s great ability and winning record, he should not cost Man Utd too much either. Bayern are unable to hold out for a massive fee due to the fact his contract expires in less than 12 months.

