Four Hull City signings off after transfer ban with EFL rivals ready to pounce – Sources

Hull City are reeling after being plunged into chaos following a three-window transfer ban by the EFL that will see them miss out on new signings – and put them in danger of losing their own players.

The Tigers being hit with an embargo means they cannot pay a fee for a player until the January transfer window of 2027. Hull intend to appeal but it is unclear whether they will be successful as EFL chiefs are seriously concerned about their finances after they were late in paying Aston Villa for Louie Barry’s loan.

Hull’s £3.5million permanent move for Villa winger Barry is now off, and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that this has alerted old boss Ruben Selles at fellow Championship club Sheffield United.

The Blades were also keen on the player and could reignite their interest, although Villa’s insistence on inserting a 50 per cent clause in his sale could impact any move.

Derby County are monitoring developments surrounding Barry too, but they could be priced out of the deal. The Rams have identified West Bromwich Albion forward Karlan Grant as an alternative target.

A left-back was on Hull’s wish list with Cardiff City’s Callum O’Dowda a top target but, like Barry, that is also a non-goer.

Hull can sign free agents or players for no fee but can only register incomings with the EFL’s consent.

That news could hit the club’s chances of signing Oli McBurnie, who is available to leave Las Palmas after just one season in Spain, even though the Scot will be available for nothing.

McBurnie’s former club Swansea City are now in the box seat for his signature.

Lewis O’Brien another target missed

Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien, another Hull target, will head elsewhere with Birmingham City keen on the £10m-rated midfielder.

And to add to their woes, Hull could now be forced to sell players to balance the books.

Portsmouth are eyeing a reunion with winger Abu Kamara while fit-again Canadian wideman Liam Millar has second-tier admirers.

It all provides a real headache to head coach Sergej Jakirovic with Hull seeking an upturn in fortunes following last season’s relegation struggles.

Stricken rivals Sheffield Wednesday are also in the midst of a financial crisis, falling foul of EFL regulations as well with a number of clubs believed to be owed payments for players.

Wednesday manager Danny Rohl is set to leave amid discussions over a severance package, while a number of Owls players are walking out after handing in their 15-day notice due to unpaid wages.

Club favourite Barry Bannan is fancied by Wrexham while the likes of Josh Windass could be lured away amid the prospect of a points deduction deepening Wednesday’s woes.

