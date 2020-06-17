Their scouts saw something to catch their eye and they were not wrong because the youngster’s progression in the last 12 months has been immense.

Last July he agreed a contract until 2022 and a month later he has made his first-team debut. And now Fati has scored five goals in 20 LaLiga and Champions League appearances.

No wonder United recently submitted a €100million bid for the 17-year-old Spain U21 international, according to Sport.

However, talk of a huge approach from United was quickly denied by Barcelona director Xavier Vilajoana.

“For us, there’s no story with Ansu, we have never spoken about selling him,” Vilajoana said.

“We won’t use players from the academy to make cash.

“In principle, we have no intention of selling the players we believe will make the first team.”

Despite that, The Times then claimed this week United had increased their offer for the player. The second approach was said to be €100m up front with a further €50m in incentives.

However, Balague has ruled out talk that United have made an offer. And the Spanish football expert also believes United are being used by one of the game’s top agents.

Balague tweeted: “United never made an offer [for Fati]. [Agent] Jorge Mendes talked to Barcelona before the pandemic about possible interest, but club told him he’s not for sale.

“I feel Mendes is trying to convince the player he should be his agent. At the moment, Fati’s father is advised by Rodrigo Messi.”

And in a follow-up tweet, Balague confirmed he felt United were being used.

“The English club say they are being used by Barcelona and Jorge Mendes as they have no interest in the player.”

Fati has been fast-tracked into the Barca first team this season, making 25 appearances. The 17-year-old was also on target last night as Barcelona overcame Leganes to extend their lead at the top.

He also became the club’s youngest ever goalscorer and is highly-regarded by Lionel Messi.

In fact, the Barca board even see Fati as the man most likely to step into his shoes in the long term.

Fati has also been linked with Borussia Dortmund as a replacement for Sancho.

Elsewhere, several reports claim Solskjaer remains hopeful on Sancho – despite his prohibitive price tag.

The 20-year-old is well into his best season, scoring 20 goals and assisting 20 others so far.

However, Dortmund are reportedly unwilling to lower their £100million-plus asking price.

United, therefore, could reportedly look elsewhere or wait another year before fighting for a deal.

In Phil Neville's view, the potential delay works out best for Sancho, who is already at the "top level".