Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are potentially willing to back Jurgen Klopp in January with ‘serious money’, it has been claimed.

The Reds currently sit top of the Premier League table and are in the knockout stages of the Champions League in what has been a good season so far for them.

However, reports have linked the Anfield club with possible moves to improve their squad, including the likes of AC Milan winger Suso, Leverkusen star Kai Havertz and PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

According to transfer expert Duncan Castles, FSG are ready to back Klopp and Liverpool’s recruitment team by making a sizeable budget available for next month.

“I think we’ve seen in recent times with Liverpool that Fenway Sports Group have had no hesitation about putting serious money on the table to solve problem areas or improve upon what they’ve got in areas of the team,” Castles told the Transfer Window Podcast.

“It would not surprise me if FSG did the same in January, because they’re prepared to go there and they’ve got a lot of faith in Jurgen Klopp and they’ve got a lot of faith in their recruitment department.”