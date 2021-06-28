PSV Eindhoven boss Roger Schmidt has admitted that he is preparing to lose Liverpool-linked forward Donyell Malen this summer.

Malen, who left Arsenal in 2017, has exploded into life with fantastic form at his Dutch employers. After scoring 55 goals in 116 games in the Eredivisie, he has become one of Europe’s stars to watch. However, he has solidified that status with fantastic displays for the Netherlands at Euro 2020.

Frank de Boer’s men may have crashed out to the Czech Republic in the last 16 on Sunday, but Malen’s two assists in four games cemented his place as an exciting prospect.

Indeed, reports have claimed Liverpool are in talks about funding a transfer for the 22-year-old.

Manchester United’s imminent signing of Jadon Sancho has also seen Borussia Dortmund eye him up as a replacement.

In any case, Schmidt says that he is readying himself for life without Malen, as well as club and country colleague Denzel Dumfries, who has also starred in recent weeks.

“That’s how it goes in football, especially at PSV, we lose one or two good players every year,” the manager told NOS.

“It has been clear to some for some time that Donyell and Denzel are likely to leave. Actually last summer.

Transfer Chatter - Three Clubs in for Jack Grealish, Liverpool eyeing Portugal midfielder and Leeds monitoring Copa America star Aston Villa bracing themselves as three clubs want Jack Grealish, Liverpool keeping tabs on ex-Premier League midfielder at EURO 2020 and Marcelo Bielsa intrigued by Chilean star in the Copa America, all in today's transfer chatter.

“I also take it into account and if they do stay, that is great. But we have to prepare ourselves that we will have to play without both next season.”

As for the fee for Malen, Eurosport claims that PSV will demand £34million. Indeed, the 12-cap international has three years left on his contract and bags of untapped potential.

Malen, like Bayern Munich and Germany star Serge Gnabry, has gone on to star on both domestic and international stages after struggling to progress at Arsenal.

Last season, the forward scored 27 goals and set up 10 others in 45 appearances for PSV.

Liverpool set for transfer exit

Elsewhere, young Liverpool forward Liam Millar is close to sealing a move to Basel, reports claim.

The 21-year-old joined the Reds in 2016 but has spent most of the time since on loans away.

However, the time has come for the Canadian to seal a permanent exit.