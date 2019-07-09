Transfer fixer reveals all on failed Arsenal bid to sign Thomas Lemar

Ex-Arsenal transfer fixer Dick Law has spoken out on the club’s failed bid to sign Thomas Lemar, who eventually joined Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners were the red-hot favourites to land Lemar in the summer of 2017, and had even agreed a deal with Monaco to sign the player.

Alexis Sanchez’s future played a big part in the deal, with the Chilean set to sign for Manchester City on the same day – with the funds from the sale to pay for 23-year-old Lemar.

However, the deal, which was due to take place on Deadline Day, got away from Arsenal and both Sanchez and Lemar ended up staying at their respective clubs.

Lemar eventually joined Atletico in a €60million deal, while Law has reminisced on the transfer debacle and admitted missing out on the France star was a blow for the north London club.

He told Goal: “We had a deal done for Lemar, Sanchez had a deal done with City. But Lemar had been called up for France and Monaco had played the thing out and they ended up playing it out too long.

“They didn’t send a clear signal to the player before he left for the national team and when they did send that signal, Lemar was already there with the French national team on the day of their international match and the deal fell apart.

“It was a shame because it would have been interesting to see Lemar at Arsenal, but you have to move on from these decisions and circumstances. You can’t sit and dwell on what might have been.”

Read more: Real Madrid have reportedly set an asking price of €30million for Arsenal target Lucas Vazquez, according to reports from Spain.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!