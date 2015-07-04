The lucky 10 are through to the final draw in the £250,000 Sky Bet Transfer Fund competition, which takes place from 1200 BST at the Sky Sports Studios on Friday July 10.

The fans’ names were selected at random from over 100,000 Sky Bet customers and they are…

Richard Jones, Derby County David Ward, Peterborough United Dean Goddard, Carlisle United Spencer Todd, Ipswich Town Mr Mawani, Cardiff City Jason Cusworth, Rotherham United Sandeep Bharj, Coventry City Dan Ward, Newport County Conor Smyth, Bolton Wanderers Richard Milne, Southend United

In the first Sky Bet Transfer Fund competition in December, Nottingham Forest fan Shaun Lander won his team £250,000.

Forest were able to bring in Todd Kane and Gary Gardner on loan as a result.

The final draw will be hosted by top Sky Sports News HQ presenters Jim White and Natalie Sawyer.

White said: “It is going to be really exciting to see another fan win £250,000 for their Football League club.

“You can only imagine how the chairman, manager and players of the winning club are going to react when they hear the news!

“And the lucky winning fan collects £5,000. So we are going to have a room full of extremely happy people.”

Fans entered the £250,000 Transfer Fund competition by linking their Sky Bet account to their favourite Football League club. For every £1 bet they generated one Transfer Fund Token towards the draw.

Sky Bet Head of Sponsorship Edwin Martin said: “The £250,000 Transfer Fund has proven extremely popular with Football League fans up and down the country.

“Every fan who entered had a chance of making a huge difference to their club next season.”

The winning club will also be able to use the £250,000 on players’ wages.