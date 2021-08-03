Man Utd are prepared to cut 10 stars loose to help fund a pair of transfers to round out their spending, while Tottenham are in ‘preliminary talks’ over reuniting a Wolves ace with new boss Nuno Espirito Santo – all in Tuesday’s transfer gossip.

RUTHLESS MAN UTD EYEING DOUBLE DEAL

Man Utd have put 10 current stars ‘up for sale’ in order to help fund a pair of transfers that will complete their summer business.

That’s according to the Sun, who claim the Red Devils’ work this summer is far from over.

The acquisition of Jadon Sancho and impending arrival of Raphael Varane have got Man Utd fans believing their club is finally constructing a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title.

But in order to conduct further business on the finishing touches, space in the squad must be freed up and cash to fund deals must be generated.

The newspaper report Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier remains on their agenda. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly seeking a more attacking option in the position. Furthermore, Rennes’ rising sensation Eduardo Camavinga has attracted their interest in midfield.

To help make those deals happen, the Sun report Man Utd are ‘looking to recoup £100m’ from sales.

As such, they state ‘Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Phil Jones and Diogo Dalot up for sale.’ Solskjaer hinted Lingard and Martial had a future at Old Trafford last month. However, the article claims otherwise, with the inference being Man Utd would sanction an exit if it helped them land further targets in the window.

Dalot has been linked with AC Milan, while Phil Jones could leave as a free agent if Man Utd were to terminate his contract.

‘Andreas Pereira, Daniel James, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams’ are also listed as being ‘surplus to requirements’.

But the headline-grabbing name rounding out the list is that of French superstar, Paul Pogba.

PSG have been heavily linked with lodging an approach for the 28-year-old who has just 12 months left on his current contract. Should Pogba refuse to pen fresh terms, the Sun believe Man Utd will be ruthless and sanction a sale in August.

NUNO EYEING WOLVES REUNION AT TOTTENHAM

Tottenham are in preliminary talks with Wolves about signing Conor Coady, with Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo keen to be reunited with the 28-year-old England defender in north London. (Football Insider)

Liverpool are set to switch their attentions to Guido Rodriguez this summer as they look to replace Georginio Wijnaldum. (Daily Express)

James Rodriguez has been told he is not in Rafa Benitez’s plans and Everton are preparing to sell him, with AC Milan seen as his most likely destination. (Daily Mail)

Joe Hart will undergo a medical at Celtic on Tuesday with a £1m fee already agreed for his move from Tottenham. (Daily Mail)

Olivier Giroud wants former Chelsea team-mate Hakim Ziyech to join him at AC Milan. (Daily Mail)

Throw-in guru Thomas Gronnemark has announced that he will be working with Liverpool for a fourth successive season. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle have reportedly become the latest English club to express an interest in Aaron Ramsey. They are deemed to have made an approach to Juventus about a possible transfer. (Daily Mail)

LEVY DEFIANT OVER TOTTENHAM TALISMAN KANE

Daniel Levy is digging his heels in over the asking price for Harry Kane as things turn ugly between Tottenham and their club captain. (The Sun)

Manchester City are £40m short of Tottenham’s £160m asking price for England striker Harry Kane, 27. (Daily Star)

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is poised to sign a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2023, according to a report in Spain. (Daily Mail)

Lionel Messi will finally sign his new contract with Barcelona later this week. (Daily Express)

Jose Mourinho has turned his attention to Borussia Dortmund and Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney. That’s after missing out on Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka. (The Sun)

ARSENAL LEADING SCRAMBLE FOR REAL MADRID ATTACKER

Arsenal are leading the race for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio, according to reports. (The Sun)

Leicester City, Leeds United and Everton are competing for the signature of Real Madrid’s Spanish winger Marco Asensio, 25. (Fichajes)

Manchester City will defend their Premier League title in 2021-22, at least according to a “supercomputer” based on betting markets. Chelsea will finish second ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal were given a swift “no” by Inter Milan after offering to swap Alexandre Lacazette straight up for Lautaro Martinez. (Daily Mirror)

Brendan Rodgers has doubled down on claims that James Maddison will not be sold this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool’s inability to get more of their fringe players off their books led to their inability to sign now Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen. (Daily Star)

Granit Xhaka is set to be rewarded with a new contract by Arsenal with a move to Roma seemingly no longer on the cards. (Daily Star)

Manchester United might have to wait another week to unveil Raphael Varane who is still waiting for a visa to travel to England. (Daily Telegraph)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Aston Villa have made a second bid for Southampton’s 26-year-old England midfielder James Ward-Prowse after their initial £25m offer was rejected. (Daily Mail)

Atletico Madrid are preparing for 30-year-old defender Kieran Trippier’s potential move to Manchester United by lining up Roma’s Alessandro Florenzi, 30, as a replacement for the England international. (AS)

Chelsea are hoping to make an offer for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, 22. But the Blues will need to sell an existing centre-back before any deal for the Frenchman can be concluded. (Daily Express)

Liverpool’s interest in Inter Milan’s 24-year-old Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella has been played down. (Liverpool Echo)

Newcastle United are looking to sign 21-year-old French midfielder Boubacar Kamara from Marseille for about £10m. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal and Everton have been linked with a move for Schalke’s 20-year-old American striker Matthew Hoppe. (Daily Star)