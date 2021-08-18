Liverpool hope to land a £40m-target after he asked to leave his club, Harry Kane has called out Daniel Levy over his broken promises, while Wednesday’s transfer gossip has news on one in, one out at Arsenal.

ISMAILA SARR BACK ON LIVERPOOL AGENDA

Liverpool’s hopes of adding Ismaila Sarr to their attacking options have taken a dramatic upturn, claims a report.

The Reds have a long-standing interest in the £40m-rated forward and came close to signing him last summer. However, with Watford holding firm over their asking price, Liverpool instead opted for Diogo Jota.

But their interest in Sarr has never waivered and now the Daily Express has indicated they are ready to launch a fresh approach.

Indeed, they claim the Senegal star has now asked to leave the Hornets amid talk of a new £40m bid from Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is desperate to reinforce his attacking options this summer to ensure they don’t get left behind in the title race.

Sarr was in fine form at the weekend as Watford made a winning return to the Premier League. He gave Matt Targett a torrid time as they beat Aston Villa 3-2.

However, the article claims Liverpool will only be able to finance a move if they can first offload two players first.

The Reds are looking to sell both Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi to free up funds.

Shaqiri is understood to be nearing a move to Lyon for around £8m. Origi, meanwhile, would command a fee of around £12m, with a number of Premier League sides pondering moves.

KANE EXPECTS CITY MOVE, SLAMS DANIEL LEVY

Tottenham striker Harry Kane expects a breakthrough before the weekend in his bid to join Manchester City. (The Sun)

Wolves are lining up a move for Olympiakos defender Ruben Semedo. Any switch though will need Home Office approval as he was handed a five-year suspended jail term in Spain while playing for Villarreal in 2018. (The Sun)

Manchester City are being offered Cristiano Ronaldo – but the Blues insist Kane remains their top transfer target. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is closing in on a move to Flamengo, according to reports. (Daily Mirror)

Mauricio Pochettino is on a “charm offensive” to try and keep Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain for at least one more season. (Daily Mirror)

Kane believes chairman Daniel Levy has broken a promise to let him leave Tottenham this summer, owing to missing out on the top four and failing to win a trophy. (Daily Mail)

ODEGAARD CLOSING ON ARSENAL RETURN

Arsenal are closing on a £30m move to bring loan star Martin Odegaard to the club from Real Madrid permanently. (Daily Mail)

The Premier League will restore access to tunnel interviews in new “purple” zones as football moves back towards normality. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn is on his way to Scottish Premiership side Hearts on loan until January. (Daily Mail)

UEFA’s controversial plans to revamp the Champions League could be scrapped in an upcoming review. The plans were one of the reasons for the attempted breakaway European Super League. (Daily Mail)

Lyon have sent defender Marcelo to train with the reserve team with immediate effect. This follows a dressing room incident after Sunday’s shock 3-0 defeat to Angers. (Daily Mail)

Gareth Bale is no longer looking to leave Real Madrid and is said to be “loving life” at the club under Carlo Ancelotti. (Daily Mail)

Andrew Robertson is back in light training at Liverpool only just over a week after suffering an ankle injury. (Daily Star)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette will reportedly leave the club by the end of the week. (Daily Express)

Crystal Palace are readying a deal for Odsonne Edouard with Celtic still waiting an opening summer bid for the French striker. (Daily Telegraph)

Leeds United are edging closer to a deal with Huddersfield for Lewis O’Brien, with hopes a package worth £7m plus add-ons can be agreed. (Daily Telegraph)

Nottingham Forest’s summer transfer plans included an ambitious inquiry for USA full-back Reggie Cannon at Boavista in Portugal. (Daily Telegraph)

Rangers are ready to reignite their interest in Huddersfield star Juninho Bacuna. (The Scottish Sun)

Celtic are planning a near £3m swoop for Greek hitman Giorgos Giakoumakis. (The Scottish Sun)

Hibs are refusing to sell Martin Boyle to Aberdeen – no matter what the Dons bid for the Aussie winger. (The Scottish Sun)