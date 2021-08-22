Paper Talk: £45m compromise hands Man City big Tottenham, Kane boost

Man City have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of Tottenham hitman Harry Kane after a compromise worth £45m was touted, while Sunday’s transfer gossip noted Man Utd are persisting with their interest in a classy Premier League midfielder.

£45M COMPROMISE OFFERS MAN CITY KANE HOPE

Man City could generate £45m to put towards their pursuit of Tottenham captain Harry Kane after a player who rejected the chance to be a makeweight in the deal drew links with AC Milan.

The defending Premier League champions remain on the hunt for a new striker to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero.

Kane has been identified as the man to do just that, but prising him away from Tottenham is proving an uphill struggle.

Jack Grealish’s £100m arrival has pushed Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva further down the pecking order. As such, Silva is understood to be seeking a move elsewhere in the search of guaranteed game-time.

The idea of using Silva as a sweetener in a Kane switch has been touted. However, the 27-year-old has rejected that particular avenue. Instead he would reportedly prefer a switch to a Spanish giant.

Now, according to the Daily Star, Silva could instead be offered a compromise after being given the chance to join an Italian powerhouse.

They claim AC Milan are ‘looking to sign’ Silva for a fee in the region of £45m. The deal would see Milan take the attacker on loan for two years at a cost of £15m, before sealing a permanent deal for £30m in 2023.

Should he leave, Man City would free up a sizeable chunk of salary and be guaranteed to generate £45m in the near future.

That could embolden them to return to Tottenham with an improved offer for Kane who still retains hope of joining Pep Guardiola in Manchester before the window slams shut.

MAN UTD PERSISTENT OVER PREM MIDFIELDER

Man Utd still harbour ambitions of landing classy Wolves midfielder, Ruben Neves. (Sunday Express)

David Beckham has already been in talks with Lionel Messi over ending his career at MLS side Inter Miami. (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace are close to agreeing a £10m deal for Watford midfielder Will Hughes. The Eagles will pull out of the race to sign Huddersfield’s Lewis O’Brien if successful. O’Brien is a target for Leeds Utd. (The Sun)

Manchester City remain £50m shy of meeting Tottenham’s £150m valuation of Kane. (Daily Mirror)

Everton outcast James Rodriguez is a target for Newcastle. Steve Bruce has requested the Magpies hold talks with the 30-year-old. (Calcio In Pillole)

Ex-Chelsea and Arsenal centre-half, David Luiz, is a target for Flamengo. The 34-year-old is a free agent after his Gunners contract expired this summer. (Globo, via The Sun)

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

BENITEZ, EVERTON EYE CHELSEA RAID

Everton’s centre-back hunt has turned to Chelsea after joining Bologna and Eintracht Frankfurt in the race to sign Malang Sarr. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Tottenham are in the mix for unsettled Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba. However, the chasing pack already contains Man City, Chelsea, RB Leipzig, and Real Madrid. (Daily Mail)

Man City are keen on Moriba, but only if the deal is a free transfer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has insisted Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford should be spared the type of hostile reception from opposition supporters that David Beckham received after the 1998 World Cup. The Man Utd pair both missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final shoot-out. (The Guardian)

Tottenham’s top target at centre-forward if Kane leaves remains Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic. (La Repubblica)

NDOMBELE SAGA TAKES MULTIPLE TURNS

Tottenham rejected a swap deal involving Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso. The switch would’ve seen Tanguy Ndombele move to Bavaria. (Sky Sport Germany)

Tottenham transfer chief Fabio Paratici has opened talks with former club Juventus over Ndombele. If successful, USA international Weston McKennie could move in the opposite direction. (Tuttosport)

Ndombele prefers a move to any of European giants Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Real Madrid. (AS)

West Ham talisman Declan Rice is unhappy at the £100m price tag the club have put on him. That lofty valuation virtually guaranteed he would not move to a bigger club this summer. (Sunday Telegraph)

Chelsea flop Tiemoue Bakayoko is on the verge of joining AC Milan. (Calciomercato)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Southampton are eyeing Celtic attacker Ryan Christie. However, they are willing to wait until he is available for free in a year’s time. (The Sun)

Sheffield Utd manager Slavisa Jokanovic wants to sell Oli Burke in a fire-sale. Rhian Brewster is another available if the club receive a suitable offer. (The Sun)

Belgian outfit Anderlecht want to take rising Man City striker Liam Delap on loan. (Football Insider)

Southampton hope to finalise a deal for Torino’s Brazilian defender Lyanco, 24. (Mail on Sunday)

Premier League chiefs have begun lobbying the government for quarantine exemptions. If successful, it would would prevent their star players from being forced to isolate in hotels and miss key Premier League and Champions League matches after next month’s World Cup qualifiers. (Daily Mail)